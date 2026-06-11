Ben Rubinowitz Ranked #1 Attorney in New York Metro Area for Third Consecutive Year by Super Lawyers

Nationally Recognized Trial Lawyer Also Named Among Top 5 Personal Injury Attorneys in Newly Introduced Practice Area Rankings

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf is proud to announce that Managing Partner Ben B. Rubinowitz has once again been ranked the #1 attorney in the New York Metro area by Super Lawyers. This marks the third consecutive year that Rubinowitz has earned the top overall ranking among all attorneys and all practice areas in the region.

Ben B. Rubinowitz was ranked the #1 attorney in the New York Metro area by Super Lawyers for the third consecutive year (2024–2026). He was also recognized among the Top 5 Personal Injury Attorneys in New York Metro, reflecting a career defined by exceptional advocacy and record-setting results on behalf of injured clients and their families.

In addition to securing the #1 overall position, Rubinowitz was also recognized among the Top 5 Personal Injury attorneys in the New York Metro area in Super Lawyers' newly introduced practice area rankings, further underscoring his reputation as one of the nation's premier trial lawyers.

The annual Super Lawyers rankings recognize outstanding attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The New York Metro list includes thousands of attorneys practicing across numerous legal disciplines, making Rubinowitz's continued placement at the very top a remarkable distinction.

"Ben's consistent recognition as the highest-ranked attorney in the New York Metro area reflects decades of extraordinary advocacy, leadership, and results on behalf of injured clients and their families," said the firm. "His commitment to excellence in the courtroom has earned the respect of judges, fellow attorneys, and clients alike."

Widely regarded as one of the country's leading personal injury and medical malpractice trial attorneys, Rubinowitz has obtained numerous record-setting verdicts and settlements throughout his distinguished career. He is a sought-after lecturer on trial advocacy and has taught attorneys across the United States through organizations including the American Association for Justice and Trial Lawyers University.

Under Rubinowitz's leadership, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has continued its long tradition of representing victims of catastrophic injury, medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents, transportation accidents, and wrongful death. Founded in 1919, the firm has secured many of the largest verdicts and settlements in New York State history.

The firm's recognition in the 2026 Super Lawyers rankings reflects its continued commitment to excellence and its dedication to achieving justice for those who have suffered serious injuries due to negligence.

Contact [email protected] or call 212-943-1090.

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf