Criminal Sentencing in Espinosa Case Highlights Shared Responsibility for Serving Alcohol to Minor

Civil Dram Shop Action Targets Third Parties Who Failed to Prevent Tragic Death of Nassau County Police Officer

RIVERHEAD, N.Y., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Smith, twenty years old, was sentenced today to 7 1/3 to 22 years imprisonment for the drunk driving death of Nassau County Police Officer Patricia Espinosa. While the criminal justice system has now imposed its sentence, a civil action proceeds against the multiple parties that enabled this tragedy through their reckless and unlawful service of alcohol to this underage minor.

Officer Espinosa

In statements to the court today, the Espinosa family spoke of unbearable grief and a life turned upside down. Patricia's parents expressed the unthinkable: the loss of their child. Her two-year-old daughter must grow up without her mother. Her husband will raise their child alone. These are the irreversible consequences of a single act of impaired driving, but they did not occur in isolation.

Throughout the night that led to Officer Espinosa's death, multiple adults had the legal duty and practical opportunity to prevent this tragedy. A liquor store sold him a bottle of rum, Buffalo Wild Wings, local bars, and family friends all served Matthew Smith alcohol despite knowing or reasonably suspecting he was underage and already intoxicated. New York law is clear: sellers and servers of alcohol have a legal obligation to refuse service to anyone under twenty-one and to refuse additional service to anyone who is visibly intoxicated. These obligations exist specifically to prevent deaths like Officer Espinosa's.

Officer Espinosa dedicated her career to public safety and enforcement of the laws designed to protect people in Nassau County. She lost her life not only to the negligence of the impaired driver behind the wheel, but to the negligence of every adult who chose profit or convenience over legal responsibility that evening.

The civil action now proceeding against these establishments and individuals serves to hold accountable those who share responsibility for this death. It seeks to enforce the laws that these parties violated, to deter similar violations in the future, and to provide some measure of justice and accountability to the Espinosa family for their immeasurable loss.

Officer Patricia Espinosa was a daughter, sister, wife, and mother. She deserved to come home. Her family deserved to have her in their lives. Justice requires that we hold all who enabled this tragedy accountable under the law.

Contact: Howard Hershenhorn, [email protected]

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf

212-943-1090

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf