Benjamin Franklin Plumbing Launches Porcelain Picks Reading Challenge for National Bathroom Reading Month

Throughout June, homeowners are invited to explore a curated reading list and enter to win $2,000 in cash and a $2,000 library donation.

COLUMBIA, Md., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's a few minutes during a morning routine or a quick break before the after-school rush, the bathroom is often where homeowners find a moment of quiet in an otherwise busy day. As Benjamin Franklin Plumbing celebrates 25 years of service, the brand is marking June's National Bathroom Reading Month with the launch of its Porcelain Picks Reading Challenge, a promotion that turns those everyday moments of peace into an opportunity to reset, recharge, and give back.

"For many homeowners, those small, quiet moments don't come around often — and when they do, the last thing you want is a plumbing issue getting in the way," said Steve Clemente, President & COO of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. "As we mark 25 years of service, we're encouraging people to make the most of that time — whether it's reading a few pages or simply taking a break — while staying on top of the maintenance that brings peace of mind and keeps their homes running smoothly."

Enter the Porcelain Picks Reading Challenge

This June, consumers are invited to enter the Porcelain Picks Reading Challenge for a chance to win — and give back. Participants can browse the brand's curated reading list, select the title that most interests them, and nominate a local library they would support if chosen as the winner.

One winner will receive:

$2,000 in cash toward a bathroom refresh





$2,000 donation to a local library of their choice

Entries are open now through June 30 at benjaminfranklinplumbing.com/porcelainpicksreadingchallenge. A winner will be randomly selected and notified in early July.

Official promotion rules and eligibility requirements are available at benjaminfranklinplumbing.com/porcelainpicksreadingchallenge/officialrules/.

The Porcelain Picks Reading List

At the center of the challenge is the Porcelain Picks Reading List, a collection of well-known and widely read titles chosen for the way people read today — in brief, everyday moments that fit into a busy schedule.

The list blends bestselling nonfiction, contemporary fiction, and classic literature, offering a range of options depending on mood and reading style. Each title was chosen for its ability to draw readers in quickly and make it easy to pick up where they left off.

The selections include:

Atomic Habits by James Clear





by James Clear The Correspondent by Virginia Evans





by Virginia Evans Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt





by Shelby Van Pelt The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune





by TJ Klune The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Simple Ways to Improve Your Bathroom Space

Because comfort plays a role in how people use their space, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing encourages homeowners to take a few simple steps to keep bathrooms functional, comfortable, and well-maintained:

Address small plumbing issues early

Running toilets, slow leaks, or inconsistent flushing can be easy to ignore, but often signal larger issues. Fixing them early helps avoid disruptions and unnecessary water waste.

Watch for hidden leaks around toilets and sinks

Leaks aren't always obvious. Periodically checking for moisture, pooling water, or higher-than-usual water bills can help catch problems before they escalate.

Maintain proper ventilation for a more comfortable space

Poor airflow can lead to excess humidity, lingering odors, and long-term wear on fixtures and surfaces. Ensuring fans are working properly helps keep the space fresh and comfortable.

Ensure reliable water pressure and drainage

Inconsistent pressure or slow drains can point to underlying plumbing concerns. Keeping these systems in check helps everything function the way it should, every day.

Know when to call a professional

Frequent clogs, running toilets, or flushing issues can signal the need for repair or replacement. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing offers professional toilet services, including diagnostics, repairs, and installation, to help keep your bathroom functioning properly.

"When something isn't working properly, even a small plumbing issue can interrupt the few quiet moments people get throughout the day," added Clemente. "Taking a proactive approach to maintenance helps keep those moments uninterrupted."

For more information or to schedule a plumbing check-up, visit BenjaminFranklinPlumbing.com.

About Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Founded in 2001, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing currently operates in more than 300 locations across North America. With an emphasis on customer satisfaction, the company's highly trained and licensed plumbers offer a full range of plumbing services that meet the highest industry standards including installation, repair and replacement. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is part of Authority Brands, the parent company to leading home service brands across the plumbing, electrical services, residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, tree care, restoration and pest control services sector. For more information, visit www.benjaminfranklinplumbing.com and www.authoritybrands.com.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,700 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See authoritybrands.com for more information.

SOURCE Benjamin Franklin Plumbing