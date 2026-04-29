As Temperatures Rise, So Do Plumbing Issues - What Homeowners Should Check This Spring

COLUMBIA, Md., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A small plumbing issue can be easy to ignore – until it disrupts your home and becomes a costly, stressful repair. As outdoor faucets and sprinkler systems come back into use in the spring, minor problems can escalate quickly, often catching homeowners off guard. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is encouraging homeowners to take a closer look now to help prevent bigger issues later.

As outdoor faucets and sprinkler systems come back to life this spring, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing encourages homeowners to catch small issues early before they turn into costly repairs.

"Spring is usually when we start to see issues with outdoor plumbing, especially once people turn their hoses and sprinkler systems back on," said Steve Clemente, President & COO of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. "Issues like a loose connection, a cracked hose bib, or a leak in an outdoor line can turn into larger problems pretty quickly if they're not addressed. Taking a few minutes to check these systems now can help catch them early and avoid spending more time and money on repairs as the season goes on."

What Homeowners Should Watch for This Spring

To help homeowners prepare for the months ahead, the professionals at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing recommend a few simple steps:

Check for Leaks Around Outdoor Fixtures

Once you start using outdoor faucets and hoses again, take a minute to look for drips, pooling water, or signs of damage. Even small leaks can waste water and lead to bigger issues over time if they're not addressed.





Once you start using outdoor faucets and hoses again, take a minute to look for drips, pooling water, or signs of damage. Even small leaks can waste water and lead to bigger issues over time if they're not addressed. Inspect Hose Bibs and Connections

Cold weather can cause cracks or loosen fittings. Make sure hose bibs are secure and that hoses, spigots, and irrigation connections are tight before regular use picks up.





Cold weather can cause cracks or loosen fittings. Make sure hose bibs are secure and that hoses, spigots, and irrigation connections are tight before regular use picks up. Know When to Call an Expert

While routine checks can help catch smaller concerns, some situations require professional attention. Persistent leaks, inconsistent water pressure, or unusual sounds are all signs it may be time to call a licensed plumber. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing's experienced professionals can identify the cause and get your systems ready for the season.

Stay Ahead of Spring Plumbing Problems

Taking a few minutes to check your outdoor plumbing now can help prevent bigger headaches later. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing offers inspections, leak detection, and seasonal maintenance to get outdoor systems ready for increased spring and summer use. If an issue does arise, their licensed plumbers are ready to step in, quickly diagnose the problem, and get things back to normal.

For more information or to schedule a spring plumbing check-up, visit BenjaminFranklinPlumbing.com.

About Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Founded in 2001, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing currently operates in more than 300 locations across North America. With an emphasis on customer satisfaction, the company's highly trained and licensed plumbers offer a full range of plumbing services that meet the highest industry standards including installation, repair and replacement. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is part of Authority Brands, the parent company to leading home service brands across the plumbing, electrical services, residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, tree care, restoration and pest control services sector. For more information, visit www.benjaminfranklinplumbing.com and www.authoritybrands.com.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,700 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See authoritybrands.com for more information.

SOURCE Benjamin Franklin Plumbing