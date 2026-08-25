BenQ Launches iScreenBar, the First Monitor Light Bar Built for iMac®

ScreenBar Max also debuts for bright, even lighting across dual-monitor desk setups

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ, a global leader in display and lighting technology, and creator of the monitor light bar category, today introduced iScreenBar™, the first monitor light bar designed specifically for the iMac®. Made to look and feel like a natural extension of Apple's all-in-one desktop, iScreenBar delivers comfortable, glare-free desk lighting while preserving the sleek aesthetic iMac users prefer. Alongside it, BenQ also announced ScreenBar® Max, a new dual-monitor desk lamp purpose-built for dual-monitor workspaces.

BenQ iScreenBar

Until now, monitor light bars have been one-size-fits-all for most monitors and work environments. Breaking with tradition, the new ScreenBar products were designed for specific users and display preferences, expanding BenQ's market leadership and delivering exceptional lighting and lasting visual comfort without compromising quality or aesthetics.

"Since inventing the monitor light bar category nearly 10 years ago, we've continued to lead with breakthrough design and user-focused innovation that redefines what great monitor lighting should be," said Jeffrey Hsieh, Director and Head of the Consumer Line of Business at BenQ. "The new ScreenBar products feature our exclusive asymmetrical optical technology to reduce glare and eye strain, bringing professional-grade lighting to any desk setup."

BenQ's design leadership in the category has been recognized industry-wide: iScreenBar earned both the Red Dot Design Award 2026 and the iF Design Award 2026, and ScreenBar Max received the Red Dot Design Award 2026.

iScreenBar: Lighting Made for the iMac

iMac users care deeply about aesthetics, and iScreenBar was built with exactly that in mind, driven by user feedback. Engineered for iMac's distinctive look, iScreenBar pairs BenQ's premium, professional-grade monitor lighting with a look that belongs on an iMac desk: unibody aluminum with a glass touch panel, echoing the materials and finish of the iMac itself. A custom magnetic clamp mounts to the back of the iMac and a magnetic cable clip keeps wiring out of sight. The design won't block the built-in camera, microphone, or rear logo, and is compatible with iMac models from 2021 and later. Other features include:

Light that's easy on the eyes: ASYM-Light™ asymmetric optics light the desk without shining directly on the screen or eyes, reducing glare while preserving accurate color and delivering bright, balanced illumination across a 500 lux range of 33.5 x 19.7 in (85 x 50 cm).

ASYM-Light™ asymmetric optics light the desk without shining directly on the screen or eyes, reducing glare while preserving accurate color and delivering bright, balanced illumination across a 500 lux range of 33.5 x 19.7 in (85 x 50 cm). Smart features: Turns on and off via presence detection, turns on automatically when the iMac wakes, and dims itself to maintain a comfortable brightness as room light changes.

Turns on and off via presence detection, turns on automatically when the iMac wakes, and dims itself to maintain a comfortable brightness as room light changes. Dedicated macOS ® app : Fine-tune brightness, color temperature, and lighting modes, and save custom settings for different apps.

: Fine-tune brightness, color temperature, and lighting modes, and save custom settings for different apps. Video call mode : Reduces bright spots on the face for a clearer, more well-balanced picture when the camera is in use.

: Reduces bright spots on the face for a clearer, more well-balanced picture when the camera is in use. USB-C port compatibility: Draws power from the iMac's USB-C port, enabling macOS app control and automatic camera mode activation.

iScreenBar is now available in silver on BenQ.com and Amazon.com at an MSRP of $189. iScreenBar in blue and green finishes – two of the most popular iMac colors — will follow in late 2026.

ScreenBar Max: Optical Technology, Refined for Dual-Monitor Work

For the growing number of people working across two monitors, BenQ developed ScreenBar Max, designed to light a wide, dual-display desk evenly — including the gap between the screens that single-monitor light bars tend to leave dark. Using ASYM-TriZone Light™, an advanced version of BenQ's asymmetric optics tuned for a wider setup, ScreenBar Max delivers bright, even light across a large desk with no glare or screen reflections. Additional features include:

Ultrawide illumination : Covers an exceptionally wide desk area with even, consistent light across a 500 lux range of 53.1 x 22.8 in (135 x 58 cm), eliminating dark spots between and around dual monitors for a fully lit and distraction-free workspace.

: Covers an exceptionally wide desk area with even, consistent light across a 500 lux range of 53.1 x 22.8 in (135 x 58 cm), eliminating dark spots between and around dual monitors for a fully lit and distraction-free workspace. Adaptive fit: A sliding rail, three fixed height options, and a space-saving desk clamp, adapt to almost any monitor arrangement to deliver optimal illumination.

A sliding rail, three fixed height options, and a space-saving desk clamp, adapt to almost any monitor arrangement to deliver optimal illumination. Smart features: Turns on and off via presence detection and auto-dims as room light changes, while maintaining set color temperature.

Turns on and off via presence detection and auto-dims as room light changes, while maintaining set color temperature. Screen-reading mode: Automatically adjusts brightness based on room lighting and shifts to 4000K color temperature.

Automatically adjusts brightness based on room lighting and shifts to 4000K color temperature. Ambient backlight: Soft rear lighting balances screen brightness with the surroundings for improved visual comfort and workspace atmosphere.

Soft rear lighting balances screen brightness with the surroundings for improved visual comfort and workspace atmosphere. Intuitive touch display: Utilizing a top-rated feature from the flagship ScreenBar Halo 2, brightness, color temperature, saved settings and smart features like presence detection and auto-dimming are just a tap away.

ScreenBar Max is now available on BenQ.com and Amazon.com, at an MSRP of $289. An optional desk base is available separately for $39.

iScreenBar and ScreenBar Max will also be available at Adorama and B&H in the U.S. and Best Buy in Canada. For more information on the BenQ ScreenBar Series and to find the right lamp for your workspace setup, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/lighting/monitor-light.html.

Apple®, iMac®, and macOS® are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. iScreenBar is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by, or otherwise associated with Apple Inc. or any of its affiliates.

About BenQ Corporation

BenQ Corporation is a world-leading provider of technology products and solutions, with over 30 years of expertise in display technologies. Since introducing its brand promise—"Bringing Enjoyment 'N' Quality to Life"—in 2001, BenQ has been committed to enriching people's lives through innovative technologies across digital lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education fields.

With numerous international design awards, BenQ applies a people-centric design philosophy to its product development. Its diverse portfolio includes large-format displays, monitors, projectors, smart lighting, commercial displays (interactive and digital signage), professional gaming equipment, and remote work solutions.

BenQ operates five regional offices across North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. With a presence in over 26 countries and brand reach across more than 100 markets, BenQ provides professional and responsive local support to users worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.benq.com/.

SOURCE BenQ