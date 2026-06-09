BenQ Introduces New 120Hz Glossy Monitor Designed for Mac Users

The BenQ MA320UG delivers fluid motion, Mac-tuned color, and seamless multi-device control for work, creativity, and play

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ, the global leader in display and color-tuning innovation, today unveiled the MA320UG, a 32-inch 4K 120Hz monitor engineered for Mac users who move fluidly between work productivity, creativity, and entertainment. As the first 120Hz display in BenQ's MA Series for Mac, the MA320UG brings smoother motion and greater responsiveness to everyday workflows, from scrolling long documents and editing content to casual gaming.

BenQ MA320UG

As the latest expansion to BenQ's MA series, the MA320UG gives Mac users a performance-driven option that combines fluid visuals, consistent Mac color and intuitive control in one streamlined display. With Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Smart KVM, a Nano Gloss panel and BenQ's exclusive Mac color-tuning technology, the MA320UG is built to feel like a natural extension of MacBook, Mac mini, Mac Studio and other Apple-powered setups.

"Today's Mac users expect one setup to handle it all, and the MA320UG is the perfect answer for those users," said Jeffrey Hsieh, Head of the Consumer Line of Business at BenQ. "The MA320UG combines 120Hz performance with matching Mac colors, intuitive controls and the flexible connectivity that Mac users depend on to work, create, and unwind."

Mac Colors, Now in Fluid Motion

Color consistency on an external monitor has historically been a frustrating pain point for Mac users. The MA320UG solves this by simulating the display to match the Mac device's color output; no manual adjustments are required. By covering 98% of the P3 wide color gamut with a Nano Gloss panel and a 2000:1 contrast ratio, the MA320UG produces the same vivid, matching colors Mac users see on their Mac devices.

The MA320UG's 120Hz refresh rate brings a smoother, more responsive experience, giving Mac users a display that feels faster across daily tasks. Whether reviewing documents, moving through creative timelines, streaming content or connecting a gaming console for casual play, the MA320UG adds fluid motion to the Mac-optimized color and control experience the MA Series is known for.

Built for the Way Mac Users Actually Work

The MA320UG's silver finish and minimalist design were built to blend seamlessly into any Mac workspace, while its fully adjustable stand and rubber base pad protect against scratching. With its expansive 32-inch 4K display, the MA320UG provides ample screen space for multitasking.

The MA320UG also supports BenQ's Display Pilot 2 software, giving Mac users simple, intuitive control over key display settings. Other features include:

iKeyboard Control : Adjust brightness and volume from the original device's own function keys





: Adjust brightness and volume from the original device's own function keys Brightness Sync : Sync brightness between a MacBook and the monitor, with automatic adjustment using the MacBook's light sensor or the MA monitor's Visual Optimizer sensor





: Sync brightness between a MacBook and the monitor, with automatic adjustment using the MacBook's light sensor or the MA monitor's Visual Optimizer sensor FocuSync : Automatically shift display settings to match the active Mac Focus mode – Work, Do Not Disturb, Sleep, and more





: Automatically shift display settings to match the active Mac Focus mode – Work, Do Not Disturb, Sleep, and more Smart KVM : Control two systems with one keyboard and mouse, making it easier to move between a MacBook, Mac mini or secondary computer





: Control two systems with one keyboard and mouse, making it easier to move between a MacBook, Mac mini or secondary computer Thunderbolt 4 : 96W power delivery provides single-cable connection and charging





: 96W power delivery provides single-cable connection and charging Daisy Chaining : Supports flexible dual-monitor setups with a streamlined, single-cable connection between displays





: Supports flexible dual-monitor setups with a streamlined, single-cable connection between displays Picture-by-Picture (PbP): Easily view input from multiple devices simultaneously

For a limited time, customers who purchase the MA320UG will also receive a complimentary 3-month Alter subscription, giving Mac users access to an AI productivity tool within an extendable launcher designed to streamline everyday workflows.

The BenQ MA320UG will be available at BenQ.com, Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bhphotovideo.com, and select retail partners for an MSRP of $829.99.

For more information on the MA320UG, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/monitor/home/ma320ug.html.

About BenQ Corporation

BenQ Corporation is a world-leading provider of technology products and solutions, with over 30 years of expertise in display technologies. Since introducing its brand promise—"Bringing Enjoyment 'N' Quality to Life"—in 2001, BenQ has been committed to enriching people's lives through innovative technologies across digital lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education fields.

With numerous international design awards, BenQ applies a people-centric design philosophy to its product development. Its diverse portfolio includes large-format displays, monitors, projectors, smart lighting, commercial displays (interactive and digital signage), professional gaming equipment, and remote work solutions.

BenQ operates five regional offices across North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. With a presence in over 26 countries and brand reach across more than 100 markets, BenQ provides professional and responsive local support to users worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.benq.com/

SOURCE BenQ