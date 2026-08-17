Berger Montague PC Investigates ADMA Biologics, Inc.'s Board of Directors for Breach of Fiduciary Duty (NASDAQ: ADMA)

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Board of Directors of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) ("ADMA" or the "Company"). The investigation is focused on whether the Company engaged in channel-stuffing to drive revenue growth despite declining demand for its flagship product, ASCENIV.

Shareholders of ADMA may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015 or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764- 4865 or by visiting our website.

ADMA, headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its flagship product, ASCENIV, is an intravenous immune globulin therapy indicated for the treatment of Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI).

If you are an ADMA investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague