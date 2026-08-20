Berger Montague PC Investigates AeroVironment, Inc.'s Board of Directors for Breach of Fiduciary Duty (NASDAQ: AVAV)

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces an investigation into the Board of Directors of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) ("AeroVironment" or the "Company") for potential breaches of fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

The investigation is focused on whether AeroVironment improperly concealed its exposure to competition for work under the U.S. Space Force's Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource ("SCAR") program.

AeroVironment, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, is a leading American defense technology company that designs and manufactures autonomous systems, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), loitering munitions, and space and directed-energy technologies in support of the U.S. Department of Defense, allied governments, and commercial clients worldwide.

Shareholders of AeroVironment may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015 or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764- 4865 or by visiting our website.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague