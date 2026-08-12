Berger Montague PC Investigates Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s Board of Directors for Breach of Fiduciary Duty (NYSE: HIMS)

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces an investigation into the Board of Directors of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) ("Hims & Hers" or the "Company") for potential breaches of fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders. The investigation is focused on whether the Company improperly shared private user health data with advertisers, engaged in deceptive billing practices, and made subscription cancellations unnecessarily difficult.

Hims & Hers, headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., is a digital health platform that connects individuals with licensed healthcare providers and, when appropriate, personalized treatment plans. The Company offers a direct-to-consumer digital healthcare platform providing access to prescription and over-the-counter products and services.

Shareholders of Hims & Hers may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015 or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764- 4865 or by visiting our website.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague