Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. and LexisNexis Publish 2026 Edition of Guide to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) is pleased to announce publication of the 2026 edition of Guide to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), LexisNexis (Guide to TSCA). Guide to TSCA is the definitive comprehensive treatise on TSCA, written for lawyers, regulatory affairs specialists, and commercial and business people who need to understand the details of this law.

Guide to the Toxic Substances Control Act

The 2026 edition captures the many consequential changes in TSCA law and policy over the past year, changes reflecting a new Administration's views and legal challenges to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) interpretation of TSCA. Unsurprisingly, the new Administration is revisiting legal positions EPA espoused under the prior Administration, and various appellate courts are continuing to shape the interpretation of core TSCA terms and legal principles in our post-Chevron world. How these policy shifts impact the interpretation and evolving administrative infrastructure of TSCA continues to spark controversy and vigorous debate. This edition discusses these developments in detail with a view toward contextualizing important changes and minimizing uncertainty.

The 2026 edition of Guide to TSCA was thoroughly updated, revised, and expanded by the lawyers, scientists, and regulatory consultants of B&C's renowned TSCA practice group, including Managing Partner Lynn L. Bergeson; Attorneys Lisa R. Burchi, Ryan N. Schmit, Kelly N. Garson, and Catherina D. Narigon; Director of Chemistry Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.; Director of Regulatory Sciences Christine M. Palermo, Ph.D., DABT; Senior Regulatory Scientist and Quality Assurance Specialist Lara A. Hall, MS, RQAP-GLP; Senior Toxicologist and Regulatory Scientist Lindsay A. Holden, Ph.D., DABT; Senior Scientist/Regulatory Consultant Heather J. Blankinship; Regulatory Chemist Scott J. Burya, Ph.D.; and Senior Regulatory Analyst Carla N. Hutton.

Guide to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) is available for purchase via the LexisNexis online store.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington, D.C., law firm offering clients an unparalleled level of experience and excellence in matters relating to TSCA. Our TSCA practice group includes six former senior EPA scientific and executive staff, seven Ph.D.s, and a robust and highly experienced team of lawyers and non-lawyer professionals extremely well-versed in all aspects of TSCA law, regulation, and litigation. More information on TSCA is available through our on-demand TSCA Tutor® training courses, website, informative TSCAblog®, TSCA FAQs, and e-mail newsletters.

SOURCE Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.