Breanne J. Kincaid, Ph.D. Joins Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. and The Acta Group as Assistant Toxicologist and Regulatory Scientist

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) and The Acta Group (Acta®) are pleased to announce that Breanne J. Kincaid, Ph.D. has joined our firms as Assistant Toxicologist and Regulatory Scientist. Dr. Kincaid's combination of toxicological training, computational expertise, regulatory awareness, and technical communication skills enables her to support clients in preparing, analyzing, and interpreting environmental, toxicity, and public health data to facilitate product approvals, regulatory compliance, and informed business decision making. Dr. Kincaid supports clients in developing regulatory data for submissions under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and related chemical management programs, and in advocating for the application of the best available science throughout the regulatory evaluation process.

Breanne J. Kincaid, Ph.D.

Prior to joining B&C and Acta, Dr. Kincaid conducted research at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health focused on the development and application of new approach methods (NAM), including human organoid models, quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) approaches, cheminformatics, exposure and biotransformation modeling, and computational hazard assessment tools. Dr. Kincaid also held policy and scientific communications roles at a Washington, D.C.-based issues advocacy firm. She holds a Ph.D. in Environmental Health and Engineering from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Dr. Kincaid joins B&C and Acta's talented and highly credentialed team of regulatory toxicologists, chemists, biologists, and public health scientists who offer clients an unrivaled scientific advantage in achieving new market access and sustained success for their products regulated by TSCA, REACH, and other global chemical regulatory frameworks.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) is a Washington, D.C. law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group (Acta®) is a scientific and regulatory consulting firm with offices in Washington, D.C., Manchester, England, and Brussels, Belgium, providing strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance.

SOURCE Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.