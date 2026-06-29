Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. Launches Product Stewardship Blog

Product Stewardship Has Always Been Part of the Story — Now It Has Its Own Blog!

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®), a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product approval and regulation, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Product Stewardship Blog™.

B&C's Product Stewardship Blog

We look forward to sharing weekly insights on the product stewardship issues that matter most to our clients and the broader regulated community. If your organization is navigating these timely and highly nuanced product-related regulatory, compliance, sustainability, or market-access challenges, we invite you to follow the Product Stewardship Blog and join the conversation.

This dedicated resource will provide timely analysis and practical insights on product stewardship developments. Topics include, among others:

State and federal product stewardship requirements;

Extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs;

Global per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and microplastics regulations;

Global packaging and circular economy initiatives;

Global product sustainability and reporting obligations;

Supply chain due diligence requirements;

Emerging global regulatory frameworks;

Product labeling and disclosure requirements;

Market access challenges and opportunities;

Developments affecting products throughout their lifecycle;

The European Union's (EU) Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulations (PPWR);

The European Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Inland Waterways (ADN);

EU's Global Product Safety Regulation (GPSR); and

EU's Empowering Consumers Directive (ECD).

Product stewardship has long been a cornerstone of B&C's practice. For decades, we have helped clients navigate the complex and ever-changing regulatory frameworks that govern products from research and development through commercialization, processing, distribution, use, and end-of-life management. Whether assisting companies with compliance under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), global chemical management programs, or emerging state regulatory initiatives, B&C has consistently approached regulatory compliance through a product stewardship lens.

A true business partner with clients, B&C delivers vital expertise in business strategy development, compliance planning, product defense, policy advocacy, and related activities. B&C attorneys, scientists, and regulatory specialists find pathways of progress for you that are efficient and business-sensitive.

SOURCE Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.