Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. Presents Two Pesticide-Focused Webinars in September

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) is pleased to present two complimentary webinars in September to inform and prepare interested stakeholders on the state of pesticide regulation in the United States.

"The Food Quality Protection Act at 30: How It Happened, Why It Still Matters," September 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EDT), via webinar

August 3, 2026, marked an important milestone: the 30th anniversary of the enactment of the Food Quality Protection Act (FQPA) in 1996. This webinar features two pivotal participants in the legislative process and implementation of the law. James (Jim) Jones, former EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP) Assistant Administrator (AA), will join James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant with B&C and former AA for EPA's Office of Prevention, Pesticides, and Toxic Substances (OPPTS) (now OCSPP), to discuss how events came together, how successful consensus was achieved, and how the law continues to impact pesticide regulation today. Register now for this fascinating conversation.

"Pesticides under FIFRA: What's Happening Now, and What's Next," September 22, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. (EDT), via webinar

EPA's Office of Pesticide Programs' (OPP) funding challenges, a decision backlog, the renewal of the Farm Bill, and reauthorization of the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA) are just some of the recent developments affecting pesticide market access in the United States. Join B&C's, James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant; Lisa R. Burchi, Of Counsel; Heather F. Collins, MS, Regulatory Consultant; and Richard J. Fehir, Ph.D., Senior Chemist and Regulatory Scientist, to learn of the policy, legal, scientific, and regulatory implications that pesticide professionals need to know. Register now.

Register for both webinars now to learn more about the state of today's pesticide regulatory landscape and find out what political and regulatory changes we can expect to see.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington, D.C., law firm offering clients an unparalleled level of experience and excellence in matters relating to FIFRA. Our FIFRA practice group includes six former senior EPA scientific and executive staff, seven Ph.D.s, and a robust and highly experienced team of lawyers and non-lawyer professionals extremely well-versed in all aspects of pesticide law, regulation, and litigation. More information is available through our on-demand FIFRA Tutor® training courses, website, informative FIFRAblog®, FIFRA FAQs, and e-mail newsletters.

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