Berman & Simmons Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Franklin Sports Following Death of 6-Year-Old Girl While on a Maine Family Vacation

LEWISTON, Maine, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berman & Simmons has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Franklin Sports, Inc., on behalf of the family of six-year-old Lucy Morgan, who died after being struck in the head by a metal badminton racket shaft that separated from its handle during normal play.

According to the complaint, the Morgan family was spending the final day of a vacation at a lake house in Limerick, Maine, on June 1, 2024. Lucy's older siblings were playing badminton in the front yard while Lucy and her younger brother watched nearby.

The lawsuit alleges that as Lucy's brother swung the racket to hit the badminton birdie, the racket's head and metal stem separated from the handle and flew through the air. The exposed metal stem struck Lucy in the temple and entered her skull.

Lucy was airlifted to Maine Medical Center, where doctors attempted to save her. She died from her injuries on June 5, 2024.

The badminton set was manufactured and sold by Franklin Sports. It had been provided with the family's rental cottage, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit alleges that the racket was defective and unreasonably dangerous because the handle and metal stem were not adequately secured, the adhesive connecting them was defective, and the racket lacked a secondary restraint that would prevent the metal portion of the racket from becoming a projectile if the connection failed.

The complaint further alleges that Franklin Sports failed to adequately warn consumers about the risk of the metal stem separating from the racket during ordinary use.

Lucy's three siblings witnessed the incident, and her parents heard her screaming and came to her aid seconds after she was impaled. The lawsuit seeks damages on behalf of Lucy's estate and Lucy's three siblings who witnessed the traumatic events. The lawsuit asserts claims, including strict liability, negligence, breach of warranty, wrongful death, and survival claims.

The Morgan family are represented by two prominent Maine wrongful death attorneys, Travis M. Brennan and Charles P. Hehmeyer, who practice at Maine's leading personal injury law firm, Berman & Simmons.

"This case represents a parent's worst nightmare. The Morgan family was enjoying an idyllic summer vacation here in Maine when they lost Lucy due to what we allege was a dangerous and defective piece of sports equipment. We are committed to obtaining justice for Lucy by holding Franklin Sports accountable. We want to ensure these rackets are manufactured in a way where this type of tragedy never occurs again," said attorney Travis Brennan.

The lawsuit seeks damages permitted under Maine law, including funeral expenses, pecuniary loss, emotional distress, loss of comfort, society and companionship, and other available damages.

About Berman & Simmons

Berman & Simmons is Maine's leading personal injury and medical malpractice law firm, representing clients throughout all 16 of Maine's counties. With 12 attorneys and more than 40 legal professionals, the firm has recovered more than $1.5 billion in verdicts and settlements on behalf of injured plaintiffs. Ranked by Best Lawyers among the "Best Law Firms" in the United States, Berman & Simmons is widely recognized for handling some of Maine's most complex and catastrophic injury and medical malpractice cases. The firm maintains offices in Lewiston, Portland, Biddeford, and Bangor, Maine.

CONTACT: Christen Graham, (207) 838-0082, [email protected]

SOURCE Berman & Simmons, P.A.