Bernhard Capital-Backed Optimum Energy Co. Announces Acquisition of Hussung Mechanical Contractors and HMC Service Company

Leading mechanical contractor with 60-year history joins Optimum Energy platform

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Energy Co., a Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard") portfolio company and global holistic infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Hussung Mechanical Contractors and HMC Service Company, a full-service mechanical infrastructure services firm for healthcare systems, universities, manufacturers, and mission-critical facilities for over 60 years.

The acquisition combines two highly complementary organizations with deep expertise serving complex, mission-critical facilities. Through Hussung's mechanical contracting and field service capabilities and Optimum Energy's engineering, central utility infrastructure, operations, and performance optimization expertise, the platform is positioned to deliver more comprehensive infrastructure solutions while strengthening its presence in attractive end markets.

"Hussung has built exactly the kind of organization we want to grow alongside," said Lisa Roy, CEO and President at Optimum Energy. "Their technical depth, their culture of accountability, and the reputation they have earned over 60 years are real and rare. We are adding a team that makes the entire platform stronger."

"This acquisition reflects the strategy behind how we build platforms," said Jonathan de Lauréal, Managing Director at Bernhard. "We identify and bring together market-leading businesses whose expertise, customer relationships, and technical capabilities create end-to-end offerings with greater scale and reach. Optimum Energy and Hussung are a strong example of this strategy. Together, they form a more complete infrastructure platform that can serve customers across the full facility lifecycle while expanding service capabilities and creating a foundation for long-term growth."

Optimum Energy is a global leader in holistic infrastructure solutions, delivering integrated services across the full facility lifecycle for mission-critical facilities. From engineering, design, and construction through central utility plant development, ongoing operations and maintenance, and long-term performance optimization, Optimum Energy serves healthcare systems, universities, and manufacturers at scale. Its proprietary AI technology draws on 20 years of central plant performance data, and its dedicated Remote Services team monitors and optimizes facility systems continuously across its global portfolio.

The addition of HMC's mechanical contracting and field service expertise expands Optimum Energy's in-house execution capability and strengthens its ability to self-perform across every phase of the infrastructure lifecycle. For customers seeking access to this full platform without upfront capital, Optimum Energy's Energy-as-a-Service model provides flexible, off-balance sheet financing structures.

"My grandfather and his brother started this company with a straightforward promise: do quality work, act with integrity, and take care of the customer," said David C. Hussung, CEO of Hussung Mechanical Contractors/HMC Service Company. "Six decades later, that promise is still the reason customers call us and the reason people build careers here. This partnership gives HMC the platform to grow faster and smarter without changing the foundation that made this company worth building in the first place."

Stephens Inc. served as financial advisor and Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP served as legal counsel to Hussung Mechanical Contractors and HMC Service Company. Fishman Haygood LLP served as legal counsel to Optimum Energy and Bernhard.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a private markets investment firm focused on building market-leading infrastructure services and asset platforms across essential sectors. With more than $6 billion in assets under management, the firm invests in complex, expansive and often regulated markets characterized by durable demand. Bernhard applies a disciplined, thematic investment strategy, paired with deep sector expertise and operational experience, to enhance performance, scale platforms and support long-term growth. Bernhard's specialized approach is designed to perform across market cycles, delivering consistent outcomes for investors, partners and communities served across the portfolio. For more information, visit bernhardcapital.com.

About Optimum Energy Co.

Optimum Energy Co. is a global holistic infrastructure solutions company serving mission-critical facilities across healthcare, higher education, and advanced manufacturing. The company delivers integrated infrastructure services spanning the full facility lifecycle: engineering, design, construction, central utility plant development and modernization, mechanical and energy systems, ongoing O&M and asset management, and mechanical contracting and field services through HMC. Built on 20 years of central plant performance data, proprietary AI technology, and a dedicated Remote Services team that monitors and optimizes facility systems continuously across its global portfolio, Optimum Energy delivers sustained performance improvements that no traditional O&M provider can match. Its Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model enables clients to access this full platform through flexible, off-balance sheet financing structures, accelerating cost savings and performance goals without upfront capital commitment. For more information, visit www.optimumenergyco.com.

About Hussung Mechanical Contractors and HMC Service Company

Hussung Mechanical Contractors / HMC Service Company is a 4th generation family-owned and operated mechanical contractor and service company specializing in the design, installation, and service of HVAC, plumbing, medical gas, and piping systems for healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, and mission-critical facilities, as well as other commercial and industrial sectors. The companies have been serving these industries in Kentucky and Indiana since 1966, delivering high-quality and innovative solutions for complex and challenging projects. Its objectives are to build long-term relationships with their clients, based on trust, respect, and collaboration. There is a commitment to providing the best value for clients, by delivering projects on time, on budget, and with the highest standards of quality and safety.

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SOURCE Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP