Bernhard Capital Partners Announces Sale of EPIC Piping

BATON ROUGE, La., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard"), an infrastructure and services-focused private equity firm, today announced it has agreed to sell United WELD Holdings, parent company of EPIC Piping ("EPIC")—the platform's flagship operating company—and BendTec, to One Equity Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EPIC is a global leader in pipe fabrication and distribution serving critical infrastructure, energy and industrial markets. Leveraging its rich operational heritage and deep pipe fabrication expertise, Bernhard established EPIC as a greenfield investment and, alongside management, built it into one of the world's largest pure-play pipe fabrication platforms. Through the strategic acquisition of BendTec, EPIC expanded with industry-leading induction bending capabilities, creating a more comprehensive offering for customers across the world.

"Since our founding, Bernhard has been much more than an investor—they've been a true partner in building this business," said EPIC CEO Remi Bonnecaze. "From the earliest days of EPIC, the Bernhard team shared our vision and consistently provided the guidance, expertise and long-term support to help us grow. We're grateful for their partnership over the years and excited to begin the next chapter."

"This realization marks a significant milestone for our firm," said Bernhard Partner and Chief Investment Officer Mark Spender. "EPIC has been one of our defining investments and an important part of Bernhard's story. Pipe fabrication is deeply rooted in our heritage, giving us a unique understanding of the industry and confidence in the company's long-term potential. We are incredibly proud of what the team has accomplished and believe EPIC is well positioned for continued success."

The transaction is expected to be completed by Q4 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Bernhard.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a private markets investment firm focused on building market-leading infrastructure services and asset platforms across essential sectors. With more than $6 billion in assets under management, the firm invests in complex, expansive and often regulated markets characterized by durable demand. Bernhard applies a disciplined, thematic investment strategy, paired with deep sector expertise and operational experience, to enhance performance, scale platforms and support long-term growth. Bernhard's specialized approach is designed to perform across market cycles, delivering consistent outcomes for investors, partners and communities served across the portfolio. For more information, visit bernhardcapital.com.

About EPIC Piping

EPIC Piping is one of the largest privately owned pipe fabrication and distribution firms in the world. We leverage our extensive experience, superior technology, and our master distribution business line to deliver on-time high quality pipe fabrication projects of any size including large-scale, global capital projects. For more information, visit oneepic.com.

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SOURCE Bernhard Capital Partners