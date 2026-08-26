Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement Involving All Persons and Entities Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Ordinary Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. From February 17, 2021 through July 5, 2022, Inclusive

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- /JND Legal Administration

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

IN RE KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

SECURITIES LITIGATION Master File No. 2:23-cv-00888-MCA-AME CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND

(III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the ordinary shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. ("Kornit") (i) from February 17, 2021 through July 5, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and/or (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to Kornit's secondary offering of ordinary shares in November 2021 (the "Settlement Class")[1]

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey (the "Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs Genesee County Employees' Retirement System, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD, and Hachshara Insurance Company Ltd. ("Lead Plaintiffs"), on behalf of themselves and the Settlement Class, have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $19,500,000 in cash (the "Settlement"). If approved, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

The Action involves allegations that Kornit and certain of its senior officers violated the federal securities laws. The Complaint alleges, among other things, that during the Class Period, Kornit, and its Chief Executive Officer Ronen Samuel and its Chief Financial Officer Alon Rozner (collectively, the "Individual Defendants") made material misrepresentations and omissions related to Kornit's business, in violation of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), and that the Individual Defendants controlled Kornit when the misstatements were made, in violation of Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act.2 Defendants expressly deny that Lead Plaintiffs have asserted any valid claims as to any of them, and expressly deny any and all allegations of fault, liability, wrongdoing, or damages whatsoever. Issues and defenses at issue in the Action include, among others, (i) whether Defendants made materially false statements or omissions; (ii) whether Defendants made the statements with the required state of mind; (iii) whether the alleged misstatements caused class members' losses; and (iv) the amount of damages, if any.

A hearing will be held on November 18, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time, before the Honorable Madeline Cox Arleo of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, either in person in Courtroom 4A of the Martin Luther King Building & U.S. Courthouse, 50 Walnut Street, Newark, NJ 07101, or by telephone or videoconference (in the discretion of the Court), to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether, for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiffs should be certified as the Class Representatives for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved. If you plan to attend the hearing, you should check the Settlement website, www.KornitSecuritiesLitigation.com , to confirm that no change to the date and/or time of the hearing has been made.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"). You may obtain copies of the Notice and Claim Form on the Settlement Website, www.KornitSecuritiesLitigation.com; by contacting the Claims Administrator at: Kornit Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91050, Seattle, WA 98111; by calling toll free (855) 961-0955; or by emailing [email protected].

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed) or online by no later than December 10, 2026. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than October 28, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than October 28, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Office of the Clerk of the Court, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Kornit Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91050

Seattle, WA 98111

(855) 961-0955

[email protected]

www.KornitSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

James A. Harrod

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor

New York, NY 10020

(800) 380-8496

[email protected]

By Order of the Court

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"), available at www.KornitSecuritiesLitigation.com.

2 Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated July 2, 2026 ("Stipulation"). The Stipulation can be viewed and/or obtained at www.KornitSecuritiesLitigation.com.

SOURCE JND Legal Administration