JND Launches Inaugural Jennifer Keough Scholarship at Seattle University

Scholarship to Support Graduate Students Pursuing Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Albers School of Business and Economics

SEATTLE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration (JND), the U.S. leader in legal management and administration services, today announced the launch of the Seattle University Jennifer Keough Scholarship, a $35,000 annual award that will be granted for the first time in 2026 to support graduate students in the Albers School of Business and Economics who are pursuing entrepreneurship and innovation.

JND CEO, Founder, Jennifer Keough

The scholarship is dedicated to empowering aspiring graduate students who demonstrate exceptional drive and integrity, and who are committed to advancing their careers, fostering innovation, and creating meaningful impact within their communities. By alleviating financial barriers, the award honors the values of perseverance, leadership, and service, helping determined students realize their full potential as future business leaders.

Recipients will be selected from incoming or current Albers graduate students who demonstrate a commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation through enrollment in classes toward an Entrepreneurship Certificate or participation in Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center programs, including the Harriet Stephenson Business Plan Competition and the Jones Progress Awards. The full $35,000 will be awarded each year, either to a single recipient or split between two, to provide the maximum financial impact for those selected.

"My time at Seattle University was instrumental to my career, and I am grateful for the opportunity to support graduate students who are on a similar path," says Jennifer Keough, CEO and Co-Founder of JND Legal Administration. "This scholarship is intended to ease financial barriers for those with the drive and integrity to become strong business leaders."

Jennifer Keough is a distinguished Seattle University alumna who earned her Bachelor's degree, Master of Science in Finance, and Juris Doctor from the university. As Co-Founder and CEO of JND Legal Administration, she has built one of the nation's leading legal services firms, exemplifying the power of education, entrepreneurial vision, and dedication in achieving professional success.

To learn more about the Seattle University Jennifer Keough Scholarship or to apply, click here.

About JND Legal Administration

JND Legal Administration, a Sedgwick company, is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider. Founded by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola, and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations, and U.S. government entities across five main service lines and has offices in California, Minnesota, New York, and Washington. For more information, visit www.JNDLA.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Sexton

JND Legal Administration

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Tel: +1 800-207-7160

www.JNDLA.com

SOURCE JND Legal Administration