Bernstein Private Wealth Management Study Reveals Ultra-Wealthy Families' Focus on Internal Resilience amid Global and Economic Uncertainty

― Firm Unveils New 2026 Wealth Beyond Measure Research Report ―

― Highlights Shifting Views on Risk, Succession, and the Next Generation in a Volatile Market ―

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Private Wealth Management (Bernstein), a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (NYSE: AB), today released findings from the second edition of its Wealth Beyond Measure 2026 report, revealing ultrahigh-net-worth (UHNW) families are responding to change by focusing on internal resilience with clear generational differences in risk and wealth perception amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Based on responses from over 100 Bernstein UHNW clients with an average net worth of $200 million, the study finds a clear divide between controllable and uncontrollable factors. Nearly two-thirds of respondents cite geopolitical and economic instability as major concerns, while confidence is highest in areas where families have more agency, including wealth preservation, philanthropic planning, tax strategies, and access to unique investment opportunities.



"We're seeing a meaningful shift in how ultrahigh-net-worth families think about wealth and resilience that calls for a more modern, personalized approach beyond traditional investment management," said Aaron Bates, Head of Bernstein's Ultrahigh-Net-Worth and Growth Strategies. "As we continue to see the acceleration of emerging wealth creators, we remain committed to providing the research and insights families need to navigate complex wealth in volatile economic conditions."

Key findings from the 2026 study include:

Definitions of Wealth Are Evolving. For 41% of families, wealth means freedom and opportunity, while 33% see it as a responsibility rooted in preservation and strong values. Across generations, baby boomers are more likely to see wealth as a source of stability, while younger respondents see it as a source of flexibility and risk-taking.

Prepared Families Show Greater Confidence. Formal preparation is strongly linked to confidence. Nearly all high-confidence families (93%) say they have plans in place to prepare the rising generation for future leadership, compared with 61% of low-confidence families. Education (37%) and sharing family history and lessons learned (35%) are the most common ways families prepare future leaders.

Risk Concerns Shift Across Generations. Concerns vary meaningfully by age. Thirty-eight percent of respondents ages 50–64 cite the effectiveness of tax strategies amid policy changes as a key concern, compared with just 10% of those ages 65–79. By contrast, concern about geopolitical and economic uncertainty rises with age, with 72%–80% of respondents 65 and older reporting the highest levels. Younger cohorts ages 35–49 report the lowest concern across all external factors, suggesting they may have normalized instability and rely on time as a hedge.

Estate Planning Activity Remains High. Following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in 2025, estate planning is notably high. Twenty percent of respondents say the new tax law prompted an estate plan review, with more than half reviewing their plans within the past year. Families with the highest confidence are also most likely to have made tangible plans.

Business Owners Wrestle with Transitions. While 72% of business owners could clearly articulate their estate plans, only 56% could do the same for succession. Many also say liquidity events are a turning point that reshapes identity, purpose, and family systems. Nearly one-third of the respondents cite adjusting to new wealth among their current challenges.



Anne Buccarelli, Senior National Director of Family Engagement Strategies, said, "Today, confidence in wealth management extends beyond preservation. It requires intentional preparation and thoughtful management of relationships and responsibilities across generations. Our Wealth Beyond Measure report brings to market unique insights into how ultra-wealthy families are navigating change, where they feel confident or uncertain, and how they are preparing heirs to become responsible stewards of wealth. At Bernstein, we are truly dedicated to helping families foster a shared language and open dialogue for building their legacy for generations to come."

This year's Wealth Beyond Measure report draws on a new round of in-depth interviews conducted by Bernstein's Family Engagement team. Participants included first-generation wealth creators, multigenerational families, inheritors, family office leaders, and rising generation members. The research explores how these families are navigating change and sentiment in the current geopolitical and economic environment, and how they are preparing for what comes next.



The full 2026 Wealth Beyond Measure report is available here on Bernstein.com.

Methodology

The 2026 Wealth Beyond Measure report utilized a blended methodology approach, combining both qualitative depth and quantitative breadth. Among the 107 participants, 47% have a family business, 80% are wealth creators, and 20% are beneficiaries. The group is composed of 75% male and 25% female participants, with an average net worth of $200 million. The research combined in-depth, one-on-one interviews with UHNW individuals and families, covering a broad spectrum of ages, industries, and family structures with survey data from a wider segment of Bernstein's UHNW platform. This approach provides an intimate perspective on the decisions and considerations families are facing today. By drawing on Bernstein's extensive experience advising UHNW families globally, the report identifies distinct patterns in communication, governance, wealth planning, and investment sentiment. Collectively, these findings offer a multidimensional view of how families are currently navigating the complexities of wealth.

About Bernstein Private Wealth Management

Bernstein Private Wealth Management (Bernstein) advises ultrahigh- and high-net-worth clients on planning and living with the complexities that come with significant wealth. Bernstein is distinguished among major wealth managers for its expertise in navigating life transitions through a holistic approach. A flexible process paired with innovative research, sophisticated modeling, and cutting-edge investment solutions also set Bernstein apart. It operates as a business unit of AllianceBernstein (AB), a leading global investment management firm that offers diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients with over $839 billion in assets under management as of March 2026. AB is a subsidiary of Equitable Holdings, Inc., (EQH), a leading financial services holding company that comprises well-established and complementary businesses.

Media Contact:

Katrina Clay

Bernstein Private Wealth Management

[email protected]

212-969-6365

SOURCE Bernstein Private Wealth Management