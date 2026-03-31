Bernstein Private Wealth Management Appoints Kim Mustin to Lead Fast-Growing Business Owner Segment

― Expanded Leadership Role Highlights Firm's Strategic Commitment to Entrepreneurial Clients ―

― 75% of Bernstein's Wealth Advisors Serve Business Owners ―

― New Business Growth Accelerates, with Q1 2026 Run Rate Over 30% of Full-Year 2025 ―

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Private Wealth Management (Bernstein), a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (NYSE: AB), today announced the appointment of Kim Mustin to an expanded national leadership role overseeing the firm's fast-growing Business Owner segment. This strategic initiative reflects Bernstein's commitment to helping private business owners navigate the complexities of selling and monetizing their companies. Alongside these new responsibilities, Mustin will continue to oversee Bernstein's 401(k) and Cash Balance offerings and serve as Co-Senior Managing Director of the New York Region, reporting to Rick Meyers, Head of Client Service and Advisory.

"I am thrilled to congratulate Kim on this well-deserved expansion of her role," said Meyers. "Her proven track record of building successful teams and delivering results for entrepreneurs and private equity clients makes her the ideal leader to grow and scale this platform. Bernstein's approach to serving business owners is truly distinctive and with Kim at the helm, we are confident we will continue to remain a trusted, long-term partner to one of our fastest-growing client segments nationwide."

In her enhanced role, Mustin will spearhead Bernstein's strategy to integrate insights across the firm's business owner ecosystem, delivering a holistic approach to both business and personal wealth planning needs for founders. This leadership expansion underscores Bernstein's commitment to its Business Owner segment, where 75% of its Wealth Advisors serve business owners. The firm also offers retirement services to mid-sized business owners and private equity firms. By integrating these capabilities, Bernstein is positioned to provide founders with a seamless, holistic wealth planning experience. Notably, in the first quarter of 2026, Bernstein secured new business from the Business Owner segment that already represents nearly one-third of the total for full-year 2025, signaling the significant growth and demand in this area.

Mustin added, "For many founders, a liquidity event is a once in a lifetime moment that can profoundly affect them and their families. Yet most face this process without prior experience, needing to make critical decisions about valuation, timing, tax strategy, and what comes next. Our role is to help clients prepare for this pivotal moment while supporting their families and the future of their businesses. I'm excited to expand my role and deliver a modern family office experience that adds value throughout the entire ownership journey."

With over 35 years of experience spanning financial services industry and civil service, Mustin joined Bernstein in 2017 to co-lead its New York City office. Prior to Bernstein, she held senior roles at industry leading Wall Street firms after spending nearly a decade at the U.S. Treasury Department.

For over 60 years, Bernstein has partnered with business owners at every stage of their journey, from building and scaling enterprises to planning transitions and preserving multigenerational wealth. The firm combines deep expertise in ownership-cycle planning with an integrated family office model that includes investment management, tax and estate planning, philanthropic advisory, and succession planning all designed to prepare families for the next generation of stewardship. Bernstein also provides access to a curated founder network through exclusive Business Owner Summits and Forums, where entrepreneurs and wealth creators connect, share ideas, and navigate the evolving private markets landscape.

As of December 31, 2025, Bernstein manages $156 billion in assets under management.

Bernstein Private Wealth Management advises ultrahigh- and high-net-worth clients on planning and living with the complexities that come with significant wealth. Bernstein is distinguished among major wealth managers by its expertise in navigating life transitions through a holistic approach. A flexible process—paired with innovative research, sophisticated modeling, and cutting-edge investment solutions—also set Bernstein apart. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Bernstein is a business unit of AllianceBernstein, which ranks among the largest investment managers in the world, with offices in major world markets across 26 countries and jurisdictions and over $867 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. For additional information, visit Bernstein.com.

CONTACT: Katrina Clay, [email protected]

SOURCE Bernstein Private Wealth Management