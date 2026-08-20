Berry Street Adds SOC 2 Type II to Its Compliance Program as Payer and Enterprise Partnerships Expand

Independent third-party audit validates the company's controls for security, availability, and confidentiality as it scales nutrition therapy across all 50 states

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Street, the nutrition therapy platform connecting patients to insurance-covered care from Registered Dietitians, today announced it has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, meeting a key security requirement for the health plans, health systems, and enterprise partners it serves.

Conducted by Johanson Group LLP, an independent third-party auditing firm, the SOC 2 Type II report evaluates the design and sustained operating effectiveness of a company's controls over a defined observation period against the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria. Berry Street's examination covered the Security trust services criteria over a three-month period ending June 2026, and was completed with no exceptions noted.

The milestone arrives as Berry Street expands its work with health plans, health systems, and enterprise partners serving patients nationwide. Nutrition therapy sits at the intersection of clinical care and personal data — spanning diagnoses, lab values, medications, and daily behavioral detail — and the certification gives the company's partners independently verified assurance that this information is handled to a rigorous, continuously audited standard.

"Nutrition care only works when people feel safe being honest about their health," said Noah Kotlove, Co-Founder and CEO of Berry Street. "Our patients share some of the most personal information there is, and our partners trust us with the populations they're responsible for. SOC 2 Type II is how we prove that trust is well placed — not with a promise, but with an independent audit of how we actually operate every day. We hold ourselves to that standard because the people we serve deserve it."

SOC 2 Type II complements Berry Street's existing compliance program, including HIPAA compliance, encryption of data in transit and at rest, role-based access controls, continuous security monitoring, and annual penetration testing. The company will maintain its certification through recurring annual audits.

Berry Street's SOC 2 Type II report is available to current and prospective partners under NDA. To learn more, visit www.berrystreet.co.

About Berry Street

Berry Street is on a mission to transform how Americans eat through nutrition therapy. Berry Street's platform connects individuals needing evidence-based nutrition care with an expansive network of Registered Dietitians and AI-powered tools. From weight management, diabetes, and heart health to kidney disease, maternal health, and 30+ other conditions, Berry Street's clinical team delivers personalized nutrition interventions tailored to each patient's unique physiological and psychological needs, improving outcomes and reducing total cost of care. Berry Street works with some of the largest health plans, as well as leading health systems and innovative care management companies to serve diverse populations across all 50 states. Visit berrystreet.com to learn more.

SOURCE Berry Street