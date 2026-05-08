Best Accounting Software for Growing Business UK (2026): QuickBooks Named Top Financial Management Platform for UK Growing Businesses by Software Experts

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As UK businesses continue to scale in a more complex economic environment, demand is rising for accounting platforms that go beyond basic bookkeeping. Software Experts has named QuickBooks a top financial management platform for growing UK businesses in 2026, citing its integrated approach to financial operations, automation, and AI-supported insights.

Best Accounting Software for Growing Business UK

QuickBooks - a cloud-based accounting and financial management platform that helps businesses manage finances, automate workflows, and gain real-time insights to support growth and decision-making.

The recognition reflects a broader trend among medium-sized businesses seeking unified systems that connect finances, customer management, and team workflows. As compliance requirements evolve and operational demands increase, businesses are prioritising tools that streamline processes while supporting more informed decision making.

A Platform Designed for Growing Businesses

QuickBooks offers a cloud-based financial management solution tailored to businesses navigating growth. Its platform brings together core functions such as accounting, reporting, customer management, and payroll into a single system, reducing reliance on disconnected tools.

At the centre of this approach is a suite of AI designed to assist with everyday financial and operational tasks. These tools aim to reduce manual workloads and improve accuracy across business processes.

Rather than focusing only on automation, QuickBooks also addresses one of the biggest challenges for growing businesses: the transition from small business systems to more advanced financial management.

Supporting the Move from Small Business to Mid-Market

As businesses grow, financial operations become more complex and teams expand beyond a handful of users. Many businesses reach a point where entry-level accounting tools no longer provide enough flexibility or control.

QuickBooks Advanced is designed to help bridge that gap. While smaller plans such as Plus are suited to early-stage operations, Advanced supports up to 25 unique users, giving growing teams more room to scale without changing platforms entirely.

This increased access is paired with custom roles and permissions, allowing businesses to control who can view or manage sensitive areas such as expenses, deposits, inventory, payroll, and reporting. For medium-sized businesses, this added layer of security and operational control becomes increasingly important as responsibilities are shared across departments.

The platform also includes automatic backups and restore functionality, helping businesses protect financial records and recover data when needed, while cloud-based collaboration ensures teams can work securely in real time from different locations.

Specialised Support Beyond Standard Customer Service

For many medium-sized businesses, support is often a pain point. They may be too large for basic customer service models but not large enough to receive enterprise-level attention. QuickBooks Advanced addresses this with more specialised onboarding and account support.

Advanced customers receive access to dedicated Customer Success Managers who work beyond standard technical troubleshooting, helping businesses align the platform with operational goals and long-term growth plans.

QuickBooks also reduces the risk often associated with switching accounting platforms by offering assisted migration support, including 72-hour data migration assistance and 45-minute expert onboarding sessions designed to help teams get set up quickly and confidently.

In addition, businesses can access UK-based support through phone, live chat, and screen sharing seven days a week, providing direct human-to-human assistance when immediate product guidance is needed.

Automation and Customisation at Scale

For growing businesses, efficiency often depends on the ability to manage increasing volumes of financial data and transactions. QuickBooks Advanced addresses this need with automation tools and customisable workflows designed to support scaling operations.

Among its core capabilities:

Batch processing of hundreds of transactions to reduce manual data entry

Automated revenue recognition to support compliance and consistency

Customisable reporting tools with scheduled delivery to stakeholders

Real-time data syncing with spreadsheets for improved accuracy and insights

These features are designed to help businesses maintain control and visibility as financial operations become more complex.

Supporting Collaboration and Real-Time Decision Making

Cloud-based collaboration continues to play a central role in modern financial management. QuickBooks enables teams to work together in real time, with updates reflected instantly across users. Role-based permissions also allow businesses to control access to sensitive financial data while supporting team-wide visibility where needed.

The platform also integrates with a wide network of third-party applications, allowing businesses to tailor their systems based on operational requirements. From marketing tools to payment platforms, this flexibility supports more connected workflows across departments.

Aligning with Broader Industry Trends

The recognition from Software Experts comes at a time when UK businesses are increasingly adopting digital tools to remain competitive and compliant. Initiatives such as Making Tax Digital and the continued shift toward cloud-based systems have accelerated this transition.

By combining automation, AI-supported insights, and integrated financial management, QuickBooks reflects the direction many growing businesses are taking as they modernise their operations.

For the full review, please visit the Software Experts website.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About Software Experts: Software Experts delivers in-depth news on the digital tools shaping today's consumer experience. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

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SOURCE SoftwareExperts.org