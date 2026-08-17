Best Epic Universe Vacation Packages (2026): Westgate Resorts Recognized as Top Stay for Epic Universe Access by Consumer365

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer365 has recognized Westgate Resorts for its Epic Universe vacation package offerings, citing the company's accommodations, resort amenities, and convenient access to Universal's newest theme park destination.

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Westgate Resorts - The combination of proximity to the parks, suite-style accommodations, family-oriented amenities, and vacation-package value aligns with what matters most to travelers: maximizing park time, reducing downtime, and enjoying comfortable evenings.

The recognition arrives as Epic Universe continues to influence travel demand in Orlando. The new park has become a major factor in family vacation planning, leading many travelers to seek accommodations that combine resort amenities with practical access to the attraction.

Westgate Resorts offers vacation packages that pair resort accommodations with Epic Universe tickets. The packages are designed to simplify travel planning while providing families with lodging options that support longer stays in the Orlando market.

Growing Demand for Epic Universe Vacations

Epic Universe represents one of the largest theme park developments in Orlando in recent years. The park includes several themed lands and attractions that encourage multi-day visits.

Guests can explore Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe. The variety of attractions has increased demand for nearby accommodations that can support family travel.

Many visitors now seek lodging that offers both proximity to the park and space for larger travel groups. This trend has contributed to increased interest in vacation packages that combine accommodations and attraction access.

Consumer365 recognized Westgate Resorts for addressing these travel preferences through its Epic Universe package offerings.

Resort Accommodations Designed for Family Travel

Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa serves as the primary accommodation included in the Epic Universe vacation packages. The resort offers suite-style accommodations that provide additional living space compared with traditional hotel rooms.

Many accommodations include separate living areas and kitchen facilities. These features can support families staying several days in Orlando.

The resort also provides multiple recreational amenities, including swimming pools, dining venues, fitness facilities, and family activities. Such amenities allow guests to spend time at the property outside of theme park visits.

The combination of resort amenities and larger accommodations has become increasingly important as travelers extend vacation stays.

Package Structure Supports Vacation Planning

Westgate Resorts offers Epic Universe vacation packages that combine lodging and theme park tickets into a single booking process.

Package options allow travelers to secure accommodations and admission together. This approach can help simplify trip planning for families coordinating transportation, lodging, and attraction schedules.

Travel costs remain a significant consideration for many households. Bundled vacation packages can provide clearer budgeting opportunities before arrival.

Westgate Resorts also offers flexibility in stay length and travel dates, allowing visitors to customize vacations according to individual needs.

Consumer365 recognized these package features as factors that may help families organize Orlando vacations more efficiently.

Location Remains an Important Factor

Proximity to major attractions continues to influence accommodation decisions in Orlando.

Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa is located near the city's primary tourism corridor and provides access to Epic Universe and other attractions within the area. Reduced travel times between accommodations and attractions can benefit families traveling with children.

Transportation options available through the resort may also help simplify travel logistics during multi-day stays.

As Orlando tourism evolves, location remains a key consideration for travelers comparing lodging options.

Orlando Travel Continues to Evolve

The opening of Epic Universe has contributed to changes in how families approach Orlando vacations. Many travelers now plan longer stays and seek accommodations that offer more than standard hotel services.

Resort amenities, additional living space, and packaged travel options have become increasingly important factors during the booking process.

Consumer365 has recognized Westgate Resorts for its approach to Epic Universe vacation packages and its focus on accommodations that support family travel needs.

As demand for Epic Universe visits continues, vacation packages that combine lodging, resort amenities, and attraction access are expected to remain an important segment of the Orlando travel market.

The full review is available at the Consumer365 website.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

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SOURCE Consumer365.org