NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida remains one of the most visited travel destinations in the United States, welcoming millions of visitors each year for its beaches, theme parks, outdoor recreation, and family attractions. Following a review of vacation packages available in 2026, Expert Consumers named Westgate Resorts the leading Sunshine State Bundle, a designation awarded to the top-rated Florida vacation package reviewed this year.

Best Florida Vacation Packages

Westgate Resorts - a hospitality company that operates resort properties and vacation destinations across the United States, including several locations in Florida

The review examined several factors, including accommodation quality, package flexibility, resort amenities, access to major attractions, family accommodations, and overall value. Westgate Resorts was selected based on its range of Florida vacation packages, customizable travel options, and collection of resort properties located near some of the state's most popular destinations.

What Types of Florida Vacation Packages Does Westgate Resorts Offer?

Florida attracts a wide variety of travelers, from families planning theme park vacations to visitors looking for beach escapes and resort stays. Because of this, vacation packages that accommodate different trip preferences have become an important part of the travel market.

Westgate Resorts offers packages that let guests choose experiences based on their interests and travel plans. Options include stays near Orlando's entertainment corridor as well as beach-oriented vacations in destinations such as Cocoa Beach.

Packages can be customized with additional nights, upgraded accommodations, and attraction ticket options. Package pricing is based on the package itself rather than individual travelers. This provides flexibility for families and groups.

Westgate Resorts also offers resort preview packages that include breakfast and a guided property tour. Participation does not require a purchase to allow guests to enjoy the remainder of their stay without obligation.

How Close Are Westgate Resorts Properties to Florida's Major Attractions?

Location was another factor examined during the review process.

Many travelers choose vacation packages based on proximity to attractions, particularly when visiting Florida's theme park destinations. Several Westgate Resorts properties are situated near major attractions in Orlando, including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and International Drive.

This proximity can reduce travel time between accommodations and attractions and lets visitors spend more time enjoying planned activities.

Outside Orlando, Westgate also offers accommodations near Florida's coastline, providing access to beaches, waterfront recreation, and local attractions. This variety allows travelers to choose a package based on the type of vacation experience they prefer.

Why Do Families Choose Larger Resort Accommodations?

Florida has long been a popular destination for families planning vacations together. Larger travel groups often look for accommodations that provide more space and household conveniences than traditional hotel rooms.

Westgate Resorts offers suites and villas that include features commonly associated with residential-style accommodations. Depending on the property and room category, guests may have access to:

Fully equipped kitchens

Private bedrooms

Separate living areas

Dining spaces

Multiple sleeping arrangements for families and groups

These accommodations may be particularly useful for longer stays, family vacations, and trips with grandparents, parents, and children.

What Amenities Are Available at Westgate Resorts?

In addition to nearby attractions, the review examined the amenities available within the resorts themselves.

Many travelers value accommodations that provide recreational opportunities without requiring daily travel away from the property. Westgate Resorts offers a variety of on-site amenities intended to support both relaxation and family activities.

Amenities available at select resorts include:

Swimming pools

Hot tubs

Water park attractions

Mini-golf facilities

Fitness centers

On-site dining venues

Family-friendly recreational activities

These amenities have options for guests who choose to divide their time between local attractions and activities available within the resort.

Why Did Westgate Resorts Rank First?

Vacation packages are a popular booking option because they simplify the planning process and let travelers arrange accommodations and travel experiences through a single reservation.

Westgate Resorts offers multiple ways for travelers to customize their stay. Guests can adjust package length, select upgraded accommodations, and add attraction-related options based on their travel preferences.

Additional value factors noted during the evaluation included waived standard daily resort fees for eligible preview package guests and access to spacious accommodations that can accommodate families and groups more comfortably than many traditional hotel rooms.

With resort locations near Florida's leading attractions, customizable package options, residential-style accommodations, and a wide range of on-site amenities, Westgate Resorts earned the top position in Expert Consumers' 2026 review of Florida vacation packages. The company's offerings provide travelers with multiple ways to experience Florida, whether the goal is a theme park vacation, a beach getaway, or a resort-centered family trip.

For a more detailed review, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org