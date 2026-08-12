NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has named Westgate Resorts a top pick among Orlando hotels for 2026, citing the brand's strong fit for families, theme park travelers, and larger groups planning vacations around Florida's major attractions.

The recognition reflects a broader shift in how travelers compare Orlando hotels. Location remains important, but many families are also looking at room size, kitchen access, resort amenities, pool areas, dining options, and the ability to balance theme park days with slower resort time.

Best Orlando Hotels for Families and Theme Park Travelers

Westgate Resorts - a collection of resort-style hotel and villa properties near major Orlando attraction corridors, offering spacious accommodations, family-focused amenities, and convenient access to theme parks, dining, shopping, and entertainment.

For many visitors, Orlando travel planning now involves more than booking a room close to the parks. Families often need space for children, grandparents, luggage, snacks, strollers, and downtime between full attraction days. Expert Consumers highlighted Westgate Resorts because its Orlando-area properties address several of these needs through flexible layouts and resort-style features.

Which Westgate Resorts Are Included in Orlando?

The Expert Consumers review highlighted several Westgate Resorts properties that serve different Orlando travel needs:

Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa - a resort setting with water park access, dining, spa services, and fitness amenities.

- a resort setting with water park access, dining, spa services, and fitness amenities. Westgate Vacation Villas Resort - villa-style accommodations, pools, recreation, marketplace access, and water park access in Kissimmee.

- villa-style accommodations, pools, recreation, marketplace access, and water park access in Kissimmee. Westgate Town Center Resort - a Kissimmee resort base with pools, pet-friendly options, and theme park route access.

- a Kissimmee resort base with pools, pet-friendly options, and theme park route access. Westgate Palace - an International Drive-area stay near restaurants and entertainment.

- an International Drive-area stay near restaurants and entertainment. Westgate Blue Tree Resort - a Lake Buena Vista option with pools, pet-friendly features, and a quieter resort setting.

- a Lake Buena Vista option with pools, pet-friendly features, and a quieter resort setting. Westgate Leisure Resort - an Orlando option with pools, marketplace access, and fitness amenities.

- an Orlando option with pools, marketplace access, and fitness amenities. Westgate Towers Resort - a Kissimmee-area stay with pool access for theme park-focused trips.

Why Do Westgate Resorts Fit Family and Theme Park Travel?

Expert Consumers recognized Westgate Resorts for offering several types of accommodations rather than one fixed hotel format. Suite-style and villa-style stays can be useful for families planning longer vacations or traveling with multiple age groups.

Many properties offer living areas, kitchen or kitchenette features, and separate sleeping spaces. These details can help guests prepare simple meals, store snacks and drinks, and create more breathing room after long days at theme parks. For families comparing standard hotel rooms with spacious Orlando villas, these features can make the stay feel more manageable.

The review also points to the importance of location variety. Westgate properties are positioned across key Orlando-area travel zones, including Kissimmee, Lake Buena Vista, and International Drive. This gives travelers options depending on whether the trip is focused on Disney-area access, Universal Orlando, dining, shopping, or a broader Central Florida itinerary.

How Do Westgate Resorts Support Theme Park Travelers?

For theme park travelers, convenience often depends on more than distance. A hotel also needs to support meals, recovery, recreation, and flexible downtime. Expert Consumers noted several Westgate Resorts features that can help with Orlando trip planning:

Pool and recreation areas can give families something to do on arrival days, rest days, or afternoons away from theme park crowds.

On-site dining and marketplace access can reduce the need to leave the resort for every meal, snack, or basic travel item.

Kitchen or kitchenette features at select accommodations can help families manage quick breakfasts, stored drinks, and simple meals.

Fitness amenities, hot tubs, and spa services at select properties can support downtime for adults during longer stays.

Water park access at select resorts can add a built-in activity option without requiring another full park day.

These features may be especially useful for longer Orlando stays, where constant park visits can become tiring or expensive. They also help families build lighter days into a vacation schedule without losing access to activities.

What Are Orlando Travelers Prioritizing in 2026?

Orlando remains one of the most planning-heavy family travel destinations in the U.S. Guests often compare family-friendly Orlando hotels, resorts near Disney World and Universal Orlando, hotels with water parks in Orlando, and spacious villas for family vacations.

Westgate Resorts was highlighted in the Expert Consumers review because it connects those search priorities with practical travel needs, including space, convenience, location variety, and resort-style amenities.

The full review is available on the Expert Consumers website.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

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SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org