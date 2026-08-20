NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized Westgate Resorts at River Ranch as a top luxury outdoor stay for travelers seeking the best glamping in Florida in 2026. The recognition highlights the property's combination of outdoor accommodations, resort amenities, and guest services that continue to attract interest in the growing glamping segment.

Best Florida Glamping

Westgate Resorts - offers climate-controlled accommodations, concierge services, and outdoor activities designed to make nature stays comfortable and accessible for families, couples, and first-time campers.

Located in Central Florida, Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo offers a ranch-style setting that combines nature-based experiences with modern accommodations. The resort's glamping amenities have become a notable option for travelers looking for outdoor experiences without traditional camping requirements.

Interest in glamping has increased in recent years as travelers seek accommodations that combine natural surroundings with comfort and convenience. The recognition from Expert Consumers reflects the continued demand for outdoor hospitality experiences that include resort-level services.

Glamping Accommodations Combine Comfort and Outdoor Experiences

The glamping accommodations at Westgate River Ranch are designed to provide a camping experience with added amenities. The accommodations feature furnished luxury tents that allow guests to stay close to nature while maintaining many of the conveniences associated with traditional lodging.

The resort's beds, furniture, power supply, climate control, and décor are designed to create a comfortable environment. The setup allows visitors to experience the outdoor setting without the need to bring camping equipment or set up temporary shelters.

This approach has broadened the appeal of outdoor travel among families, couples, and travelers seeking alternatives to conventional hotel stays.

As travelers continue researching the best glamping in Florida, properties that combine accommodations with recreational opportunities have gained attention.

Glamping Concierge Service Supports Guest Experiences

Westgate River Ranch offers a Glamping Concierge service that assists guests during their stay. The service helps coordinate aspects of the glamping experience and provides support related to accommodations and resort activities.

The concierge program represents a hospitality approach that differs from traditional camping experiences. Guests can receive assistance that helps simplify planning and improve access to activities offered throughout the property.

The availability of dedicated support services has become increasingly important as glamping attracts travelers who may have limited camping experience.

The service also aligns with broader travel trends that emphasize convenience and personalized experiences.

Ranch Activities Expand the Outdoor Experience

The accommodations serve as one component of the larger resort experience. Westgate River Ranch offers a variety of recreational activities that allow guests to participate in outdoor experiences throughout the property.

Activities available at the resort include horseback riding, airboat rides, fishing, archery, and trap and skeet shooting. Seasonal programming and recreational activities provide options for visitors with varying interests.

The ranch environment offers a different travel experience compared with traditional beach destinations or urban resorts.

The property's location along the Kissimmee River supports outdoor recreation and contributes to the ranch atmosphere that defines the resort experience.

Many travelers seeking the best glamping in Florida are increasingly interested in destinations that combine lodging with activities that encourage participation and exploration.

Growing Interest in Florida Glamping

Glamping continues to expand within the travel industry as consumers seek outdoor accommodations that provide comfort and accessibility. Florida's climate and natural landscapes have contributed to increased interest in outdoor lodging experiences throughout the state.

Westgate River Ranch occupies a unique position within this segment because of its ranch setting and resort amenities.

The property offers travelers access to open landscapes while maintaining services commonly associated with full-service resorts. Dining options, recreational facilities, and organized activities support longer stays and family travel.

The combination of accommodations and activities has helped establish the resort as a destination for travelers seeking outdoor experiences without traditional camping requirements.

Families often seek accommodations that appeal to multiple age groups, while couples and group travelers may prioritize privacy and access to outdoor recreation.

The variety of experiences available at the resort allows different types of travelers to customize their stays according to individual interests.

Recognition Reflects Changing Travel Preferences

The recognition from Expert Consumers reflects broader shifts within the travel industry. Travelers increasingly seek destinations that provide outdoor access, unique accommodations, and opportunities for recreation.

Glamping has emerged as a category that addresses these preferences while expanding access to nature-based travel experiences.

Westgate River Ranch continues to serve travelers interested in combining outdoor activities with modern accommodations and hospitality services.

The property's glamping accommodations, concierge services, and recreational offerings contribute to its position within Florida's outdoor hospitality market.

For travelers researching the best glamping in Florida, Westgate River Ranch represents an example of how outdoor accommodations continue to evolve through expanded services, recreational opportunities, and guest-focused experiences.

Read the full article at the Expert Consumers site.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

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SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org