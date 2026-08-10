NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has named EZContacts a leading online retailer for affordable prescription sunglasses in 2026 after reviewing the company's online shopping experience, prescription services, product catalog, and customer support. The evaluation also examined lens customization, prescription renewal options, insurance support, shipping policies, and quality assurance measures that add to a convenient online eyewear purchasing experience.

Best Prescription Sunglasses

EZContacts - an online retailer of prescription eyewear, contact lenses, and designer sunglasses

With more consumers purchasing prescription eyewear online, retailers are expanding the range of services available alongside traditional frame and lens options. EZContacts offers prescription-ready sunglasses from major eyewear brands, customizable lenses, online prescription renewal for eligible customers, and insurance support through a single platform. This gives shoppers multiple ways to manage their vision care and eyewear purchases from home.

What Is Fueling Interest in Prescription Sunglasses?

Prescription sunglasses provide clear vision outdoors while helping protect eyes from sunlight. Rather than switching between prescription eyeglasses and standard sunglasses, wearers can use a single pair that provides clear vision and sun protection. To keep eyes safe from harmful UVA and UVB rays, it's important to pick prescription sunglasses with UV400 protection.

Online retailers have also expanded access to prescription sunglasses by offering customization options that previously required in-store visits. Lens materials, tints, polarization, and coatings can now be selected during the ordering process for added flexibility.

Why Was EZContacts Selected?

The editorial review examined factors that matter to consumers purchasing eyewear online, including pricing, prescription services, shipping policies, frame availability, and customer support.

EZContacts offers prescription-ready sunglasses from well-known eyewear brands while allowing customers to customize lenses according to individual vision needs. The retailer also provides prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses, and reading glasses through the same online platform.

Several customer-friendly features contributed to the evaluation, including:

Prescription sunglasses available across a large catalog of designer frames

Lens customization options, including polarized, tinted, gradient, and Transitions® lenses

No hidden fees during the ordering process

Fast shipping and easy returns

EZPoints rewards for eligible purchases

Quality assurance through prescription verification and order inspection before shipment

The retailer also notes that most sunglasses with prescription lenses can be customized directly during checkout.

How Does the Online Vision Test Work?

Prescription renewal has traditionally required scheduling an appointment with an eye care provider. EZContacts offers an online vision test that allows eligible adults between the ages of 18 and 55 to renew qualifying eyeglasses or contact lens prescriptions from home.

According to the company, licensed ophthalmologists independently review each test and issue prescriptions when clinically appropriate. Patients may retake the vision test without additional cost if results require verification.

This service is intended only for prescription renewal and is not a replacement for a comprehensive eye health examination. Customers are encouraged to have a full eye exam at least every two years.

What Lens and Frame Options Are Available?

Prescription sunglasses can be customized with multiple lens options depending on personal preferences and lifestyle.

Customers shopping through EZContacts can choose from materials and enhancements such as polycarbonate lenses, which are lightweight, impact-resistant, and commonly used for sports, children's eyewear, and rimless frames. Anti-reflective coatings are also available for both polycarbonate and standard plastic lenses. This helps reduce glare and improve visual clarity.

Many standard eyeglass frames can also be converted into prescription sunglasses by adding:

Polarized lenses

Color tint or gradient lenses

Transitions® lenses

Non-prescription (plano) lenses for customers without corrective prescriptions

Non-prescription (plano) lenses allow customers to choose the same frame styles without vision correction while still benefiting from customized sunglass lens options, unlike standard off-the-shelf sunglasses.

The retailer also carries eyewear from brands including Oakley, Ray-Ban, Nike, Kate Spade, and Liberty Sports alongside premium lens brands such as Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, and Transitions.

How Does EZContacts Support Online Eyewear Purchases?

The ordering process includes multiple services intended to simplify purchasing prescription eyewear online. Customers may upload a valid prescription, provide their eye doctor's contact information for verification, or renew eligible prescriptions through the online vision test.

EZContacts also accepts FSA and HSA cards for qualifying vision products and processes reimbursement claims for customers with eligible out-of-network vision insurance benefits. For a limited period, qualifying orders also receive free standard shipping.

This combination of prescription services, lens customization, designer eyewear availability, insurance support, and customer assistance places EZContacts among the leading online destinations for affordable prescription sunglasses in 2026.

The full review is now available on the Expert Consumers website.

About EZContacts

EZContacts is an online retailer that sells prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and eye care products through its digital storefront. According to information on its website, the company offers more than 250,000 vision products across more than 300 brands. EZContacts sources eyewear from manufacturers and authorized distributors and maintains a price match policy designed to support competitive pricing. Its platform allows customers to browse eyewear collections, upload prescriptions, and purchase vision products directly through the website.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org