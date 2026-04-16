NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent evaluation from Expert Consumers ranks Westgate Resorts as the top option for affordable Orlando vacation packages. The company earned the ranking as travelers explore vacation packages that include lodging, amenities, and added perks in one booking.

Best Orlando Vacation Packages

Westgate Resorts - a hospitality company that offers vacation packages, resort accommodations, and vacation ownership options across popular travel destinations.

Orlando continues to rank among the most visited family travel destinations in the United States, driven by its abundance of theme parks and entertainment venues. However, rising accommodation and ticket costs have led many travelers to explore package-based options with lodging and added benefits.

How Orlando Vacation Packages Work

Westgate Resorts' vacation packages are structured to address the demand. Typically, packages include accommodations at one of the company's Orlando properties, along with access to on-site amenities such as pools, fitness centers, and recreational spaces. This bundle provides a clearer view of total trip costs compared to booking each amenity separately.

In many cases, travelers also have the option to add discounted theme park tickets through concierge services. These add-ons can be arranged during booking, often at lower rates than standard gate prices.

Resort Preview Tour

A distinguishing feature of Westgate Resorts' Orlando packages is the resort preview tour. These tours are designed to introduce guests to the property while offering additional incentives during their stay.

The preview experience usually includes:

A complimentary breakfast at the resort

A guided tour of the property and amenities

An overview of vacation ownership options and potential savings

While the tour includes information about timeshare ownership, participation does not require any purchase. Guests are free to continue their vacation without obligation after the session.

Package Pricing Details

Transparency in pricing remains valuable for travelers looking for vacation packages. Westgate Resorts states that its packages are presented with transparent base pricing, with any additional taxes or resort fees disclosed during the booking process.

These fees may cover services and amenities provided on-site and can vary depending on the specific resort location. By outlining these costs in advance, travelers can better assess the total expense of their trip before confirming a reservation.

Amenities and On-Site Access

Another factor that contributes to the ranking is the range of amenities included within the package structure. Guests staying at Westgate Resorts in Orlando typically receive access to:

Multiple swimming pools and water features

Fitness centers and sports facilities

On-site dining and entertainment options

Family-friendly recreational activities

This access lets travelers spend more time within the resort itself, which can help manage daily expenses during longer stays.

Value-Oriented Travel Planning

With the Expert Consumers ranking, Westgate Resorts is noted for appealing to travelers who want clear costs and easy planning. Packages in busy destinations such as Orlando give access to accommodations and amenities in a single booking.

For families, these packages also provide convenience by combining accommodations, amenities, and optional entertainment add-ons in one booking. This can be especially useful when coordinating group travel or planning visits around peak seasons.

Why Westgate Resorts Ranked First

Expert Consumers cited clear pricing, included amenities, and optional upgrades as reasons for Westgate Resorts' top ranking. Pairing accommodations with resort access and discounted theme park tickets contributes to a more structured and cost-conscious travel experience.

As Orlando continues to attract a steady flow of visitors, vacation packages that simplify planning while maintaining clear pricing structures are likely to remain a popular choice for travelers.

For the full review, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org