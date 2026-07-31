What Can You Order on DoorDash Besides Food (2026): A 2026 Guide to Everyday Essentials by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers often think of food first when opening a delivery app, but everyday shopping habits now include much more than restaurant meals. Expert Consumers has released a new guide that looks at how DoorDash is being used for practical, everyday purchases, from forgotten household supplies to last-minute gifts and personal care products. The guide considers situations where getting an item the same day can save time, simplify errands, or help solve unexpected problems.

Same-Day Retail Delivery Apps

DoorDash - an on-demand delivery platform connecting consumers with restaurants, grocery stores, and retail businesses

DoorDash now offers access to grocery, convenience, retail, beauty, pet, electronics, flower, and health categories through its marketplace, giving households another option when something runs out or plans change unexpectedly.

DoorDash offers same-day delivery across a growing range of retail categories, with many everyday essentials available in as fast as 35 minutes. Delivery times vary by location. See app for estimate.

What Everyday Items Can You Order Through DoorDash?

While restaurant delivery remains familiar to many users, everyday shopping now includes many retail categories that fit common household needs.

Some examples include:

Household supplies

Beauty and personal care products

Pet food and pet care essentials

Electronics and accessories

Flowers and gifts

Health and wellness products

Grocery staples and pantry items

Rather than planning an entire shopping trip, many orders begin with a simple situation: forgetting an ingredient while cooking dinner, running out of shampoo before work, needing a phone charger during travel, or realizing pet food is almost empty. The guide explains how delivery services are increasingly used for these practical moments instead of restaurant meals alone.

Why Are Everyday Essentials Becoming Part of Delivery Habits?

Busy schedules, remote work, travel, family responsibilities, and unexpected situations can make quick shopping trips difficult.

Instead of leaving home for one or two items, many households now use delivery for purchases such as:

Replacement toiletries

Cleaning products

Cold and allergy supplies

Birthday or celebration gifts

School and office supplies

Last-minute entertaining needs

These purchases are often tied to convenience rather than planned shopping. Many situations begin with a simple need such as "I forgot something," "I ran out," or "I need this today."

How Does DoorDash Support Need-It-Now Shopping?

DoorDash has continued adding retail categories alongside restaurant delivery, making it possible to shop for many everyday products within the same app. According to the guide, DoorDash offers access to more than 100,000 grocery, convenience, and retail stores across the United States, with same-day delivery available for many items.

Examples discussed include:

Picking up beauty products before an event

Ordering electronics accessories after forgetting a charger

Restocking pet supplies during a busy work week

Sending flowers for birthdays or celebrations

Replacing household essentials without making another store trip

Many purchases also can be scheduled ahead when timing matters.

How Is DoorDash Expanding the Retail Shopping Experience?

DoorDash's retail marketplace now includes shopping across electronics, beauty, personal care, and pet supplies, with retailers such as Best Buy, Sephora, Petco, and PetSmart available in participating markets. The expansion gives consumers another same-day shopping option when a charger stops working before a trip or skincare runs out before an event.

The experience also includes features commonly associated with shopping in stores. Customers can link eligible merchant rewards programs where available so qualifying purchases can earn participating rewards. Depending on the participating retailer, shoppers can conveniently return eligible products in-store, making purchases easier to manage after delivery.

Together, these features support the practical use cases discussed throughout the guide, giving households another option for everyday shopping while preserving many of the benefits shoppers expect when purchasing directly from participating retailers.

How Are Different Seasons Creating Different Shopping Needs?

Shopping habits often vary throughout the year.

The guide outlines examples such as grocery and household restocks during winter, travel essentials during summer vacations, school supplies before the academic year begins, and gifts during holiday celebrations. Seasonal occasions may also bring additional purchases for entertaining, hosting guests, or preparing for family gatherings.

Instead of treating these moments as separate shopping trips, many households now use delivery to complete errands that might otherwise require visiting several stores.

What Does This Mean for Everyday Shopping?

The latest guide from Expert Consumers discusses how delivery services are serving practical household needs alongside restaurant orders. Rather than using delivery only for meals, consumers increasingly have access to groceries, beauty products, electronics, pet supplies, flowers, gifts, and other everyday essentials through a single platform.

As shopping habits continue to adapt to busy schedules and last-minute situations, delivery options offer another way for households to obtain everyday items without adding another errand. The guide explores these practical use cases and explains how DoorDash is expanding access to same-day shopping for many common household needs while keeping everyday essentials within easy reach.

For a more in-depth look at DoorDash, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms, helping businesses grow and connecting consumers with the best of their neighborhoods. Through its global portfolio, including Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash serves communities across more than 40 countries, delivering experiences that bring people together—from everyday moments to global celebrations.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org