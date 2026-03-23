NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new review from Expert Consumers highlights growing interest in membership-based primary care and identifies MDVIP as the top doctor-led preventive health program in the category. The recognition reflects broader shifts in healthcare toward preventive medicine, enhanced physician availability, and stronger patient relationships.

Best Primary Care Membership:

MDVIP - MDVIP-affiliated physicians, personalized care structure, and emphasis on preventive health position the program as a leading example of how the primary care membership model can transform the patient experience.

The Expert Consumers review examines how the primary care membership model is evolving as patients seek alternatives to traditional healthcare systems that often involve long wait times, short appointments, and limited physician availability. MDVIP's network and preventive care framework were recognized for addressing many of these challenges while enabling strong patient engagement.

What Is a Primary Care Membership Program?

A primary care membership program allows patients to join a physician's practice through a recurring membership fee. The fee pays for a comprehensive annual wellness program with advanced diagnostic testing, such as biomarker analysis, inflammation markers, cardiovascular screening, and an electrocardiogram, helping physicians identify potential health risks earlier and guide preventive care strategies. The model also supports smaller practices, longer appointments, and more personalized care planning.

According to the Expert Consumers analysis, the structure may help enable physicians to spend more time with patients and focus on preventive strategies rather than reactive treatment. Enhanced appointment availability and closer physician communication are often cited as key advantages.

The review notes that this approach reflects a broader healthcare trend toward preventive medicine, chronic disease management, and personalized health planning.

Why MDVIP Was Recognized by Expert Consumers

The Expert Consumers review highlights several factors that contributed to MDVIP's recognition as a leading primary care membership provider.

One of the most significant factors is enhanced physician communication. MDVIP-affiliated doctors typically see eight to ten patients per day, allowing for longer visits and deeper discussions about health concerns, lifestyle factors, and prevention strategies.

The program also prioritizes more convenient availability. Same-day or next-day appointments may be available, and doctors may maintain extended availability for urgent medical concerns.

The review also points to the program's preventive care focus. Members receive a comprehensive annual wellness exam that includes advanced diagnostic testing such as biomarker analysis, inflammation markers, cardiovascular assessments, and electrocardiograms.

These tests are designed to identify potential health risks earlier and help physicians develop individualized wellness plans.

How the Model Addresses Common Healthcare Challenges

Traditional healthcare systems often face pressure from high patient volumes and limited physician time. The Expert Consumers review notes that the membership-based structure used by MDVIP attempts to address these issues

With smaller practice sizes, physicians can focus on relationship-based care. This may allow for more detailed discussions about medical history, lifestyle choices, and long-term health goals.

The program also integrates with existing insurance plans, including Medicare. Membership fees may be eligible for health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts.

In addition, MDVIP physicians can help with specialist referrals and offer advanced health screenings through partner organizations.

Broader Trends in Preventive Healthcare

The Expert Consumers review places MDVIP within a wider healthcare shift toward proactive health management. Preventive care, early disease detection, and personalized health strategies have become increasingly important as chronic conditions and aging populations place greater pressure on healthcare systems.

Membership-based primary care programs are gaining attention as one potential response to these challenges.

Healthcare experts note that many individuals already invest in services that support long-term well-being, such as personal fitness training or financial planning. Preventive healthcare services follow a similar logic, focusing on early intervention and consistent guidance.

The Expert Consumers review concludes that MDVIP's model, preventive health framework, and physician availability structure align with these emerging healthcare priorities.

The full review, including additional data and analysis of the primary care membership model, can be read on the Expert Consumers website.

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in personalized, preventive, and primary care. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how care works by reducing patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and emphasizing both proactive health management and dependable care when patients need it most. Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 physicians and 430,000+ members across the country. MDVIP combines a focus on prevention, world-class diagnostics, and a deep, individualized physician relationship. The model helps physicians spend more meaningful time with patients and stay ahead of emerging health risks through personalized insights and advanced preventive screenings.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org