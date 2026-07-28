NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer365 has recognized Morning Kick® by Roundhouse Provisions for delivering consistent daily energy support through a simplified greens drink designed for regular use. The review found that the formula may be most useful for adults seeking gradual support for energy, digestion, focus, stress balance, and physical wellness rather than a fast stimulant effect.

Morning Kick combines several common supplement categories in one scoop, including greens, prebiotics, probiotics, collagen peptides, and ashwagandha. Consumer365 noted that this all-in-one format may help reduce the complexity of maintaining several separate morning supplements.

Best Probiotic and Collagen Drink:

Morning Kick - a powdered daily wellness drink made with a 19-ingredient blend of prebiotics, probiotics, bovine collagen peptides, super greens, and ashwagandha.

Who Roundhouse Provisions Is and How the Brand Approaches Daily Wellness

Roundhouse Provisions is a health and nutrition company founded by actor and martial artist Chuck Norris, who passed away in 2026. Following his passing, the brand continues the vision behind his work by developing straightforward nutrition products intended to help individuals and families stay strong, prepared, and consistent in their daily wellness routines.

That approach centers on making wellness routines easier to maintain. Instead of requiring several separate products, Morning Kick brings multiple ingredient categories together in a one-scoop drink. Roundhouse Provisions also states that its products are made in the United States using hand-selected ingredients.

The brand also partners with Kickstart Kids, a nonprofit founded by Chuck and Gena Norris that uses martial arts instruction to teach values such as discipline, responsibility, courage, kindness, and respect.

What Makes a Good Probiotic and Collagen Drink

A useful probiotic and collagen drink should combine digestive and physical wellness support in a format that is practical enough for daily use.

Probiotics introduce beneficial microorganisms to the digestive system, while prebiotics help nourish them. Collagen peptides provide amino acids associated with connective tissues, including the joints, muscles, and skin. A formula that includes both categories can address wellness needs that are often managed through separate products.

Supporting ingredients can broaden the purpose of Morning Kick's formula. Greens may contribute to natural energy and metabolism, while adaptogenic herbs can support focus and stress balance. Taste, texture, and preparation also matter because probiotic and collagen products are generally associated with consistent use rather than immediate changes after one serving.

How Morning Kick Combines Probiotics and Collagen

Each Morning Kick jar contains 30 servings of a 19-ingredient formula. One serving is prepared by mixing a scoop with 8 fluid ounces of water.

The main ingredient groups include:

Prebiotics and probiotics: Support microbiome balance, smoother digestion, and relief from occasional bloating or gas.

Support microbiome balance, smoother digestion, and relief from occasional bloating or gas. Bovine collagen peptides: Support healthy joints, muscles, connective tissue, and skin elasticity.

Support healthy joints, muscles, connective tissue, and skin elasticity. Green superfood blend: Includes spirulina, chlorella, kale, and other greens associated with metabolism and natural energy production.

Includes spirulina, chlorella, kale, and other greens associated with metabolism and natural energy production. Ashwagandha: Supports calmness, stress management, focus, and sustained mental energy.

Consumer365 noted that individual results can vary based on diet, consistency, health needs, and other personal factors. Some customer reviews describe early changes in energy and vitality, while more noticeable results are often reported after four weeks or longer.

Morning Kick contains bovine collagen and is not suitable for vegan diets. It is also not a meal replacement because one serving does not provide the calories, protein, carbohydrates, or complete nutrient range of a balanced meal.

How Easy Morning Kick Is to Add to a Daily Routine

One-scoop preparation allows Morning Kick to connect with an existing morning or wellness routine. Consumer365 highlighted several practical features:

Simple preparation: One scoop mixes with 8 fluid ounces of water without requiring a blender.

One scoop mixes with 8 fluid ounces of water without requiring a blender. Flexible timing: The drink can be taken before or with breakfast, before exercise, or during an afternoon slowdown.

The drink can be taken before or with breakfast, before exercise, or during an afternoon slowdown. Monthly supply: Each jar contains 30 daily servings.

Each jar contains 30 daily servings. Two flavor choices: Strawberry Lemonade offers a fruit-forward option, while Watermelon Mint provides a lighter profile.

Strawberry Lemonade offers a fruit-forward option, while Watermelon Mint provides a lighter profile. Travel-friendly format: Individually portioned packs can help maintain consistent use away from home.

Individually portioned packs can help maintain consistent use away from home. Purchase protection: Roundhouse Provisions lists a 90-day money-back guarantee, excluding shipping costs.

A shaker bottle may produce a smoother texture and help prevent powder from settling at the bottom.

Why Morning Kick Stands Out as a Probiotic and Collagen Drink

Consumer365 recognized Morning Kick among the best probiotic and collagen drinks because it combines digestive, collagen, and broader wellness support in an accessible daily format. Its main strength is convenience. One scoop can replace a more complicated routine involving separate probiotics, collagen, greens, and adaptogens.

The formula may be a strong fit for adults seeking gradual, caffeine-free wellness support and willing to evaluate results through consistent use. It may be less suitable for vegan consumers, anyone seeking a meal replacement, or those expecting an immediate stimulant-like effect.

The full review can be read at the Consumer365 website.

About Roundhouse Provisions

Roundhouse Provisions is a Texas-based company specializing in research-informed nutritional supplement formulations designed to support metabolic wellness and digestive health. The company develops supplement protocols based on published nutrition research examining relationships between dietary supplementation and physiological function.

The company's development approach emphasizes evidence-based formulation with focus on research transparency and scientific documentation. Roundhouse Provisions aims to address consumer demand for supplement products supported by clinical research evidence and manufactured according to quality assurance standards.

Additional information about the company and its research documentation is available at the official website.

About Consumer365.org: Consumer365 provides consumer news and industry insights. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE Consumer365.org