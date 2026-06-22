NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more consumers continue shifting toward online vision care purchases, EZContacts has been recognized by Consumer365 as a best value retailer for contact lenses in 2026. The recognition highlights a demand for transparent pricing, convenient fulfillment, and broader access to prescription vision products via online retailers.

Best Place to Buy Contact Lenses Online

EZContacts - An online eyewear retailer that offers contact lenses, prescription glasses, designer frames, sunglasses, and more from major vision and eyewear brands, along with prescription verification and insurance support services.

The online eyewear retailer offers a wide selection of contact lenses from major brands, including Acuvue, Air Optix, Biofinity, SofLens, Proclear, and PureVision. The company carries daily, biweekly, and monthly replacement options, along with toric lenses for astigmatism and multifocal lenses designed for presbyopia.

Growing Demand for Online Vision Care

The online contact lens market has continued to expand as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience and digital purchasing options for recurring healthcare needs. Retailers that combine fast fulfillment with straightforward pricing models have seen increased interest from customers managing ongoing vision care expenses.

EZContacts states that its operations are designed to streamline the ordering process for prescription eyewear and contact lenses while maintaining compliance with prescription verification requirements. Customers may provide a valid prescription directly or submit their doctor's contact information for verification. EZContacts also offers an online vision test for eligible adults who need to renew a contact or glasses prescription.

The retailer also supports several payment and reimbursement options commonly used for vision-related purchases, including:

FSA and HSA card payments for eligible prescription eyewear and contact lens purchases

Assistance with eligible out-of-network vision insurance reimbursement claims

Focus on Pricing Transparency and Fulfillment

Consumer365's recognition also reflects broader consumer interest in retailers that emphasize cost transparency and predictable fulfillment timelines.

EZContacts promises no hidden fees and currently offers free shipping on qualifying orders. The company also provides an EZPoints rewards program, allowing customers to earn points on eligible purchases.

Additional features highlighted by the retailer include:

Fast shipping on stocked inventory

Easy return options

Prescription review procedures before shipment

Access to a large inventory of contact lenses, prescription eyewear, and sunglasses

The company states that maintaining stocked inventory across multiple contact lens brands and eyewear categories helps reduce turnaround times for many orders.

Expansion Beyond Contact Lenses

While contact lenses remain a core category, EZContacts has also expanded its broader eyewear offerings to include prescription glasses, designer frames, and sunglasses from brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Kate Spade, and Nike. They also offer optical lenses from brands like Varilux, Crizal, and Transitions.

According to the company, prescriptions are reviewed by trained specialists before production and shipment. Lens preparation and fulfillment are completed using equipment housed within its authorized Essilor lab operations.

Industry analysts have noted that online eyewear retailers are continuing to compete on factors such as shipping speed, insurance compatibility, product availability, and customer support as consumers become more comfortable purchasing vision products online.

Consumer365's recognition places EZContacts among retailers responding to those evolving expectations through expanded inventory access, digital convenience, and pricing transparency.

To read the full review, please visit the Consumer365 website.

About EZContacts.com

EZContacts.com is an online retailer of prescription eyewear, designer sunglasses, and contact lenses, keeping the very best and most reputable products. Since 2005, EZContacts.com's goal has been to continually add new features and services to ensure customer satisfaction. Affordable luxury and exceptional customer service are the hallmarks of EZContacts.com.

About Consumer365.org: Consumer365 provides consumer news and industry insights. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE Consumer365.org