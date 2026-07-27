NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice named EZContacts a top online eyewear retailer for 2026, pointing to its reading glasses catalog, lens customization, and streamlined ordering process for shoppers seeking progressive reading glasses.

Best Progressive Reading Glasses

EZContacts - an online eyewear retailer offering contact lenses, reading glasses, designer frames, and customizable prescription lenses for shoppers who want convenient vision care from home.

Progressive reading glasses are commonly used by people with presbyopia, an age-related vision change that makes it harder to focus on close objects. Unlike standard reading glasses, progressive lenses support more than one viewing distance in a single lens. The upper portion is used for distance vision, the middle supports intermediate tasks such as computer work, and the lower portion is used for near vision and reading.

The recognition places EZContacts among the online eyewear retailers serving shoppers who want prescription eyewear that can handle more of the day. Reading, screen work, driving, errands, and general movement between distances often require different visual support. Progressive lenses are designed to reduce the need to move between multiple pairs of glasses.

Progressive Reading Glasses Support Multi-Distance Vision

Progressive lenses differ from bifocals and trifocals in how they transition between prescription zones. Bifocals and trifocals use visible lines to separate distance, intermediate, and near correction; progressive lenses blend those zones gradually, without a visible line. This is why they're sometimes called "no-line" lenses.

That gradual transition is the main functional difference. Bifocal wearers often notice a visible jump in focus at the line; progressive wearers shift more gradually as their eyes move down the lens. This can make transitions - from a monitor to a phone to a hallway - feel less abrupt, though it also means the usable zone for each distance is narrower than on a bifocal.

First-time wearers typically need an adjustment period, often a few days to a couple of weeks, to get used to finding the right zone of the lens for each task. During that time, some people may notice mild eye strain, headaches, dizziness, depth-perception changes, or slight peripheral distortion, especially when looking down, using stairs, or moving the head too quickly. Once adjusted, the trade-off is fewer glasses to carry: one pair covers reading, screens, and distance instead of switching between separate pairs.

EZContacts Combines Frame Selection With Lens Customization

EZContacts allows shoppers to begin with a frame and then customize eligible eyeglasses with prescription lens options, including progressive lenses. The site also offers filters to help narrow the catalog by style, brand, shape, size, and other preferences, with thousands of glasses that can be configured as progressives. This frame-first approach makes the experience feel closer to regular eyewear shopping while still supporting prescription needs.

The catalog spans everyday and designer frames, filterable by gender, shape, brand, material, and size. Readers and progressive-eligible frames include names such as Ray-Ban, Polo, Persol, Armani Exchange, Emporio Armani, Burberry, Coach, Kenneth Cole, and Tommy Hilfiger.

On eligible pages, shoppers select progressive lenses instead of single-vision or bifocal options, then enter prescription details: Sphere, Add Power, and Pupillary Distance. Lens and coating options are configured in the same flow.

This makes the process easier to follow. Shoppers can first choose a frame based on style, fit, and price, then customize that same pair with the progressive lens type and prescription details they need. A frame can be chosen for fit and appearance first, with lens type and prescription details added as a separate, later step.

Lens Options Help Match Different Daily Needs

EZContacts offers several lens customization options alongside progressive lenses, including anti-reflective coating, light-reactive lenses, tints, and lens material options that may affect lens thickness, weight, and durability.

For shoppers who also need outdoor eyewear, some EZContacts prescription sunglasses can also be customized with progressive lenses. This can be useful for people who want multi-distance vision support in brighter conditions, not just for indoor reading or screen use.

Anti-reflective coating reduces glare from screens and indoor lighting. Light-reactive lenses adjust tint automatically when moving between indoor and outdoor light. Tint and polarization can be applied to prescription sunglasses for wearers who want progressive correction in bright conditions.

These options address a specific limitation of progressive lenses: because they're used across varied lighting and settings rather than for a single task, glare, brightness, and light transitions can affect comfort more than they would with single-vision lenses. Matching coatings and tint to a wearer's typical environment is one way to address that.

Wearers who tried progressive lenses previously and found them difficult to adapt to may find a different outcome with an updated prescription, a different frame fit, or added coatings, since adaptation issues are often tied to one of those factors rather than to progressive lenses generally.

FSA and HSA Eligibility Adds Practical Value

FSA and HSA cards are accepted for eligible vision purchases, including prescription glasses and contact lenses, allowing shoppers to use pre-tax healthcare funds toward qualifying eyewear.

FSA and HSA cards are entered at checkout the same way as a standard debit or credit card. Eligibility depends on individual plan terms, so buyers should confirm coverage with their plan provider for specific items.

This matters most for progressive lenses, which typically cost more than single-vision readers once coatings, upgraded materials, or light-reactive options are added. FSA and HSA funds can offset some of that added cost for shoppers who have them available.

Additional checkout features include no hidden fees, fast shipping, EZ Points rewards, and a quality guarantee - features aimed at replicating the reassurances of in-store shopping in an online format.

A Practical Online Option for Progressive Lens Shoppers

The recognition from Better Business Advice highlights EZContacts as a strong online option for shoppers researching progressive reading glasses in 2026. The retailer's frame catalog, prescription lens configuration process, progressive lens availability, and FSA or HSA payment support create a practical path for buying reading glasses and progressive lenses online.

Progressive reading glasses are designed for people who need vision support across several distances, not just close-up reading. EZContacts gives shoppers a way to pair that function with frames that match personal style, budget, and daily use.

Readers can view the full review at Better Business Advice.

About EZContacts.com

EZContacts.com is an online retailer of prescription eyewear, designer sunglasses, and contact lenses, keeping the very best and most reputable products. Since 2005, EZContacts.com's goal has been to continually add new features and services to ensure customer satisfaction. Affordable luxury and exceptional customer service are the hallmarks of EZContacts.com.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

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