NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quay has been recognized by Better Business Advice for its men's sunglasses collection, highlighting the brand's focus on contemporary style, everyday comfort, and versatility for travel, festivals, and daily wear. The recognition reflects growing consumer interest in eyewear that combines modern design with practical features for a wide range of activities.

Best Men's Sunglasses

Quay - an eyewear brand known for creating fashion-forward sunglasses and optical frames that combine trend-driven design, everyday functionality, and accessible pricing.

The competition for the best men's sunglasses continues to evolve as shoppers look for products that fit changing lifestyles. A single pair of sunglasses is often expected to perform across different settings, from city commutes and outdoor events to vacations and weekend travel. Comfort, UV protection, and adaptable styling have become key considerations alongside appearance.

Within this environment, Quay has developed a collection that emphasizes wearable designs, a broad selection of frame shapes, and lens options intended for everyday use. The recognition from Better Business Advice acknowledges those qualities while reflecting broader trends shaping consumer purchasing decisions.

Meeting Everyday Needs Through Modern Eyewear

The demand for versatile eyewear has expanded in recent years. Many consumers seek sunglasses that can complement both casual and elevated wardrobes while providing dependable eye protection during outdoor activities.

Quay's men's sunglasses collection includes a variety of silhouettes that appeal to different style preferences and face shapes. The collection features square, rectangle, aviator-inspired, navigator, oversized, and rounded frames, allowing shoppers to choose styles that match both personal taste and intended use.

The collection also reflects current fashion influences while maintaining designs that remain wearable across multiple seasons. Neutral frame colors and classic finishes contribute to that flexibility, making the sunglasses suitable for everyday routines as well as special occasions.

Rather than focusing on one specific use case, the collection is designed to support a range of lifestyles. This versatility aligns with changing consumer expectations for accessories that offer value through frequent use.

Comfort Designed for Long Days

Comfort plays an important role in the overall experience of wearing sunglasses. Frames intended for extended use should remain lightweight while maintaining a secure fit throughout the day.

Quay incorporates lightweight construction across many men's styles to improve long-term wearability. Balanced frame designs help reduce pressure during extended periods outdoors, whether walking through a city, attending a festival, sightseeing during travel, or spending hours behind the wheel.

This emphasis on comfort has become increasingly important as sunglasses have transitioned from occasional accessories to everyday essentials. Consumers often expect one pair to remain comfortable throughout changing environments and activities without frequent adjustments.

The combination of lightweight materials and wearable frame designs supports that expectation while maintaining the fashion-forward appearance associated with the collection.

Designed for Travel, Festivals, and Everyday Activities

Travel remains one of the strongest use cases for versatile eyewear. Sunglasses packed for vacations often accompany travelers through airports, beaches, restaurants, sightseeing destinations, and outdoor excursions.

Quay's collection reflects those varied needs through styles that transition easily between different environments. Contemporary designs make the sunglasses appropriate for both leisure activities and urban settings, reducing the need to carry multiple pairs during trips.

Festival culture has also influenced modern eyewear preferences. Outdoor concerts and seasonal events often require accessories that balance visual appeal with practical comfort. Lightweight construction and trend-conscious styling have made fashion eyewear an important part of festival wardrobes.

Daily commuting presents another common scenario where sunglasses play an essential role. Morning and afternoon sunlight can create glare during driving or walking, making dependable eyewear a practical accessory throughout the year.

UV Protection and Lens Options

Eye protection remains one of the primary functions of quality sunglasses. Quay's men's sunglasses are designed with lenses that provide 100% UVA and UVB protection, helping reduce exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays during outdoor activities.

Many styles are also available with polarized lenses. Polarized lenses help reduce glare reflected from roads, water, glass, and other bright surfaces. This feature can improve visual comfort during driving, boating, beach visits, and other outdoor experiences where reflected sunlight may become distracting.

Lens technology has become an important purchasing factor as consumers look beyond appearance alone. Practical features that improve visual comfort often influence buying decisions alongside style considerations.

The combination of UV protection and polarized options allows shoppers to select eyewear that aligns with individual needs while maintaining the aesthetic qualities expected from contemporary sunglasses.

Recognition Reflects Broader Consumer Trends

The recognition from Better Business Advice highlights several characteristics that continue to influence purchasing decisions for the best men's sunglasses.

Consumers increasingly value products that combine fashion with practical functionality. Rather than maintaining separate sunglasses for different occasions, many prefer versatile styles that work across travel, outdoor recreation, festivals, work commutes, and everyday activities.

Frame selection also plays an important role. A diverse collection allows shoppers to find silhouettes that complement different face shapes while reflecting individual style preferences.

Quay's men's sunglasses collection addresses these considerations through a broad assortment of designs intended for everyday wear. Lightweight construction, UV protection, polarized lens availability, and contemporary styling contribute to the collection's appeal across different age groups and lifestyles.

Shoppers continue to evaluate sunglasses based on comfort, durability, versatility, and visual design rather than appearance alone. As lifestyle needs evolve, products capable of serving multiple purposes have become increasingly relevant across the eyewear market.

For the full review, please visit the Better Business Advice site.

About Quay

Quay is a global eyewear brand offering a wide selection of sunglasses and prescription glasses. The company's collections emphasize contemporary design, functional lens features, and pricing that remains accessible to a broad range of consumers. Quay products are available through its direct-to-consumer website, Quay stores and select retail partners worldwide.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com