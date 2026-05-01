NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by Expert Consumers has recognized insights from Registered Agents Inc on the best state to start a side hustle in 2026. According to insights from Registered Agents Inc, Wyoming is widely known for its tax advantages, privacy protections, and relatively low administrative requirements for small business formation. The analysis focuses on how state-level structures influence taxes, compliance obligations, and operational costs for entrepreneurs building side income streams.

Registered Agents Inc is a national provider of business formation, registered agent services and identity services in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., Wyoming is often viewed as an example of a state with simplified formation conditions for remote-first and digital businesses. As a result of its business-friendly policies, the state has seen a sharp increase in new business formations post-COVID and a steady stream of additional revenue. In 2025 alone, the state saw nearly 228,000 new business formations, raking in an estimated $23 million for the state's general fund. Many of those new businesses work with Registered Agents Inc, or other Sheridan-based registered agent companies.

State Selection in Modern Side Hustles

State selection has become more relevant as side hustles evolve into structured businesses. Many entrepreneurs now operate remotely, making legal structure more important than physical location, with Wyoming frequently appearing in comparisons due to its simplified regulatory environment.

Insights from Registered Agents Inc indicate that states with lower administrative requirements and predictable filing obligations tend to be more suitable for early-stage businesses. Wyoming is commonly referenced due to its simpler formation process and lighter ongoing compliance requirements compared to other states.

Tax structure is also a key factor. While federal obligations remain unchanged, state-level differences can affect overall cost efficiency. Wyoming is often cited because it does not impose a state income tax at the business level, which can support higher retained earnings for small digital-first operations.

In addition, Wyoming is on a three-year streak at #1 on the Tax Foundation State Tax Competitiveness Index because of its consistently low-tax, low-friction environment. With this side hustlers can keep more of what they earn and face fewer regulatory hurdles when getting started.

Privacy is another consideration in state comparisons. Some states require broader disclosure of ownership information in public filings, while others limit exposure. Wyoming is frequently included in comparisons for its relatively privacy-focused business structure.

Role of Registered Agents Inc in Formation and Compliance

Registered Agents Inc supports entrepreneurs through business formation and registered agent services designed to simplify setup and ongoing compliance in states like Wyoming. Services include entity formation, document handling, and management of official government correspondence.

A registered agent is legally required for all LLCs and corporations in Wyoming, serving as the official contact for legal and compliance notices. This ensures businesses receive important documents and remain in good standing with state authorities.

Registered Agents Inc also provides guidance on differences between state requirements, helping entrepreneurs understand variations in filing rules, reporting schedules, and operational obligations across jurisdictions such as Wyoming and others.

Cost and Operational Considerations

Cost efficiency is a key factor in side hustle formation decisions. Many entrepreneurs begin with limited capital, making predictable expenses and low administrative overhead essential, especially when evaluating states like Wyoming.

Wyoming is often referenced due to its lower annual fees and simplified reporting requirements. These characteristics can reduce ongoing administrative burdens for small businesses, particularly those operating in digital or remote-first environments.

Registered Agents Inc emphasizes that operational efficiency depends not only on state selection like Wyoming but also on proper structure and compliance management. Formation setup, document handling, and ongoing maintenance all contribute to long-term stability.

Conclusion

The recognition of insights from Registered Agents Inc by Expert Consumers reflects growing attention to how state selection impacts side hustle formation in 2026, with Wyoming frequently highlighted as a leading example. Wyoming is commonly referenced as a jurisdiction with simplified business formation characteristics, including lower administrative requirements and streamlined compliance structures.

Registered Agents Inc continues to provide business formation and registered agent services that help entrepreneurs navigate decisions involving Wyoming and other states while also maintaining compliance year after year. .

As side hustles continue to evolve into structured businesses, considerations such as tax efficiency, administrative simplicity, and predictable costs remain central to formation decisions, with Wyoming often serving as a key reference point in these evaluations.

The full review is available at the Expert Consumers website.

About Registered Agents Inc

Registered Agents Inc (RAI) is the largest registered agent service provider in the U.S. helping millions of entrepreneurs start and maintain their businesses every year nationwide. The company also offers complete identity services, including websites, domains, professional address and phone number, mail service and more. Because of its extensive internal database, RAI is able to deliver real-time trends and insights about the small business economy through its monthly formation report.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org