NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to shifting demand across professional and everyday settings, Better Business Advice has recognized Quay for its fashion-forward prescription eyewear collection designed for modern work and lifestyle needs.

Best Stylish Prescription Glasses

Quay - known for fashion-forward optical glasses and RX frames that pair bold silhouettes with customizable prescription lenses.

The recognition reflects growing consumer interest in prescription glasses that support long hours of screen use while remaining versatile enough for office environments, commuting, travel, and casual wear. In 2026, eyewear purchasing decisions are increasingly influenced by comfort, digital-friendly lens features, and contemporary frame design.

As prescription eyewear continues evolving into a style-driven category, consumers are placing greater focus on frames that balance appearance, comfort, and functionality. Quay's prescription eyewear collection has gained visibility among professionals and style-conscious consumers seeking lightweight frames, modern silhouettes, and customizable lens options without entering luxury pricing tiers.

Prescription Eyewear Trends Continue Shifting in 2026

Prescription glasses have become a larger part of everyday personal style in recent years. Hybrid work schedules, video meetings, and social media visibility have contributed to stronger demand for frames that function as both vision tools and fashion accessories.

Current eyewear trends emphasize:

Lightweight frame construction

Blue light filtering capabilities

Transparent and crystal-style acetate frames

Oversized silhouettes

Minimalist metal designs

Versatile neutral color palettes

Comfortable all-day wear

Consumers are also placing greater attention on durability and long-term comfort. Many professionals now wear prescription glasses for extended periods during workdays dominated by laptop and mobile device use.

This shift has influenced how eyewear brands approach product design. Functionality remains important, though shoppers increasingly expect prescription frames to align with current fashion trends and workplace aesthetics.

Quay Recognized for Fashion-Forward RX Frames

Better Business Advice recognized Quay's prescription glasses collections for its ability to combine trend-conscious styling with practical everyday wearability.

The company's prescription lineup includes oversized square frames, thin wire styles, geometric silhouettes, and several acetate options that reflect broader eyewear trends in 2026.

Many of the frames are designed to transition easily between professional and casual settings. This versatility has become increasingly important for consumers seeking eyewear that works across multiple environments throughout the day.

Quay's RX offerings also include lens customization options tailored to screen-heavy lifestyles. Blue light filtering and anti-reflective coatings remain popular features among office workers, remote professionals, and consumers who spend long periods using digital devices.

Comfort and Digital Features Influence Buying Decisions

Quay's prescription collection reflects broader industry movement toward lighter frame materials and more adaptable designs.

Comfort continues to play a major role in prescription eyewear purchasing decisions. Lightweight materials and flexible frame construction can significantly impact long-term wearability during extended workdays.

Poorly fitted or heavy glasses may contribute to discomfort around the nose bridge and ears after prolonged use. As a result, many shoppers now evaluate frame weight and ergonomic design before making a purchase.

Digital eye strain has also become a larger consideration in the eyewear market. Screen exposure remains high across office, remote, and hybrid work environments. Consumers increasingly seek prescription lenses with features intended to reduce glare and improve viewing comfort during prolonged computer use.

Common lens preferences in 2026 include:

Blue light filtering

Anti-glare coatings

Scratch-resistant finishes

UV protection

Lightweight high-index lenses

Quay integrates these features into fashion-focused collections which are gaining traction among younger professionals and everyday users.

Transparent and Oversized Frames Remain Popular

Several eyewear design trends continue shaping consumer preferences in 2026.

Transparent acetate frames remain one of the most widely adopted styles across prescription eyewear collections. Clear and crystal-inspired designs offer a clean, modern appearance that pairs well with both professional and casual wardrobes.

Oversized frames also continue attracting attention due to their bold visual profile and wider lens coverage. Contemporary oversized styles often incorporate thinner materials that reduce bulk while maintaining a statement-oriented aesthetic.

Quay's bestselling glasses reflect both trends through multiple frame options designed for daily wear.

Minimalist metal frames are also maintaining popularity among professionals seeking understated styling. Thin wire silhouettes in neutral metallic finishes continue appearing across office and lifestyle settings due to their versatility and lightweight feel.

Consumers Continue Seeking Style and Practicality

Prescription eyewear purchasing behavior has shifted toward versatility and long-term usability. Many consumers now approach glasses similarly to other personal accessories, prioritizing products that complement both professional attire and everyday fashion.

Quay's recognition by Better Business Advice reflects that broader market movement. Quay's prescription glasses align with current consumer priorities surrounding comfort, adaptable styling, and digital-friendly lens features.

Consumers also continue exploring multiple frame styles rather than relying on a single pair for all situations. This has increased interest in accessible prescription eyewear collections that balance modern aesthetics with everyday wearability.

Industry analysts expect these preferences to continue influencing eyewear trends throughout 2026 as remote work, hybrid schedules, and digital device usage remain central to professional and personal routines.

Readers can find the full review at Better Business Advice.

About Quay

Quay is a global eyewear brand offering a wide selection of sunglasses and prescription glasses. The company's collections emphasize contemporary design, functional lens features, and pricing that remains accessible to a broad range of consumers. Quay products are available through its direct-to-consumer website, Quay stores and select retail partners worldwide.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com