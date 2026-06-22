Best Summer Vacation Destination: VISIT FLORIDA Shares Travel Inspiration for Families, Couples, Sport Fans, Solo Travelers and More

Bioluminescent Kayaking

Nighttime paddle in clear kayaks offering a 360-degree view of glowing, neon-blue water. From June to September, lucky adventurers may spot the shimmering silhouettes of dolphins, manatees and rays. To see the phenomenon, visit Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Titusville, just 50 minutes east of Orlando between New Smyrna Beach and Cocoa Beach.

Bay Scalloping

Running from mid-June through September, book an underwater scavenger hunt for bay scallops alongside starfish, seahorses, and curious local fish. The remote, pristine grassy flats in Taylor County (Steinhatchee and Keaton Beach) are ideal for a quiet escape, or the freshwater springs of Crystal River for the perfect cool down.

Sea Turtle Viewing

Watch Loggerhead, Green and Leatherback turtles nest through July and watch hatchlings safely emerge from their nests and head to the ocean from August to October. Guided sea turtle walks are a major bucket list summer activity. Consider Florida's Atlantic coast, including the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge, Sebastian Inlet State Park and Juno Beach.

2. America 250: Florida's Historic Role

Florida offers a packed summer itinerary of events celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The United States' Oldest Cities

From exploring in Pensacola, to attending the America250FL historical reenactments in St. Augustine, Florida has a history dating before the United States' birthday.

America 250 Events and Trip Ideas

Families can celebrate by catching the Independence Day drone show at Kennedy Space Center, visiting the infamous Lansdowne portrait of George Washington in Tallahassee, or following the America250FL Road Trip across the state's historic state parks.

Historic Florida Trip Inspo

For additional trip inspiration, history buffs can preview "America 250: A Portrait of Florida" Docuseries, launched by VISIT FLORIDA. Each episode explores the people, places and pivotal moments that shaped the nation.

3. Soccer Game Days and Fan Events

Florida serves are the premier home base for the FIFA World Cup, combining world-class soccer with top-tier fan experiences and seamless logistics.

Miami During the World Cup

Miami Fan Fest offers a free, 23-day public FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park, featuring live match broadcasts, interactive experiences and cultural performances. Watch a game on one of 75 screens at Grails Miami, the world's first sneaker-themed restaurant.

Orlando During the World Cup

In Central Florida, Downtown Orlando's Wall Street Plaza will host the city's Official Fan Fest with daily watch parties. On International Drive, be on the lookout for a massive fan zone and organized fan road trips directly to Miami matches.

Transportation During the World Cup

The Brightline train provides a premium, sustainable three-hour ride between Miami and Orlando, connecting directly to Hard Rock Stadium via the Aventura Station.

Unique Destinations During the World Cup

Unwind between matches at premier properties like the 49-story Elser Hotel in Downtown Miami, the tropical Blue Flamingo Resort in Key West, or the sprawling Sunseeker Resort on the west side of Florida.

4. Find Your Travel Style: A Summer Itinerary for Every Traveler

Streamline your Florida vacation planning by matching your group's travel interests with these official summer itineraries.

For Families (Kid-Friendly & Low-Stress)

Scalloping season—Taylor County, Crystal River

America 250 Panhandle road trip—Tallahassee to Pensacola

For Couples & Romance Seekers (Scenic Escapes)

Bioluminescent kayaking—Space Coast

For Sports Fans & Urban Explorers (High Energy)

FIFA World Cup fan fests—Miami, Orlando

For Solo Travelers & Nature Lovers (Off-the-Beaten-Path)

Sea turtle hatchlings—Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge, Sebastian Inlet State Park, Juno Beach

For more information and to build your custom itinerary, head to VISITFLORIDA.com.

About VISIT FLORIDA

VISIT FLORIDA is Florida's official tourism marketing corporation and travel planning resource for visitors across the globe. As Florida's No. 1 industry, tourism was responsible for welcoming a record-setting 143.3 million visitors in 2025. In 2024, the Florida tourism industry generated $133.6 billion in economic impact and supported 1.8 million Florida jobs, making tourism a key economic engine benefiting Florida families. The Florida Legislature's independent Office of Economic and Demographic Research calculates VISIT FLORIDA's ROI as delivering $3.3 in return to the state for every public dollar invested, making VISIT FLORIDA one of the best performing investments in state history. VISIT FLORIDA promotes tourism through sales, advertising, promotions, public relations and visitor services programs, and works with travel industry partners throughout the state. To learn more about VISIT FLORIDA, go to VISITFLORIDA.org and follow us on our industry social media channels: LinkedIn and X @FloridaTourism. For travel inspiration and information follow @VISITFLORIDA on Facebook, X and Instagram or visit VISITFLORIDA.com. For media resources, visit VISITFLORIDAMedia.com.

SOURCE VISIT FLORIDA