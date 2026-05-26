America 250 Comes to Life in Florida Through Statewide Celebrations and New Historical Docuseries

As a cornerstone of the celebration, VISIT FLORIDA has launched a new seven-episode docuseries titled "America 250: A Portrait of Florida." This series explores the people, places and pivotal moments that shaped both Florida and the U.S., highlighting destinations like St. Augustine, Pensacola, Tallahassee, Cape Canaveral, Key West, the Everglades, Miami, and Tampa. Four episodes are now available to watch at America250FL.com, with the remaining episodes releasing through June.

"Florida is all-in on celebrating America 250, and we invite everyone to visit our state and experience history," said Bryan Griffin, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. "Florida has a long story of exploration, innovation and courage. We designed the 'America 250: A Portrait of Florida' docuseries to tell that story—and to encourage people from all over to visit Florida's historic sites, museums and landmarks. Additionally, VISIT FLORIDA is working with multiple state agencies, counties, and cities to highlight historical sites and events around the state. Florida is the perfect place to celebrate America 250!"

A few examples of local America 250 commemorations and events include:

Beyond local events, Florida has introduced unique statewide initiatives. The America250FL Golf Trail allows golf enthusiasts to "play through history" at legendary courses like the Biltmore and Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, with participating courses flying commemorative America 250 flags on the 14th hole—a nod to Florida's historic moniker, "the 14th Colony." The Founding Father statue series honors America's founders with new monuments in the Florida counties that share their namesakes (i.e. George Washington in Washington County, Benjamin Franklin in Franklin County, etc.) Finally, the America250FL Road Trip invites travelers on a grand driving adventure across the state to visit famous historical landmarks.

For more information on Florida's celebrations and to watch the docuseries, visit America250FL.com.

About VISIT FLORIDA:

VISIT FLORIDA is Florida's official tourism marketing corporation and travel planning resource for visitors across the globe. As Florida's No. 1 industry, tourism was responsible for welcoming a record-setting 143.3 million visitors in 2025. In 2024, the Florida tourism industry generated $133.6 billion in economic impact and supported 1.8 million Florida jobs, making tourism a key economic engine benefiting Florida families. The Florida Legislature's independent Office of Economic and Demographic Research calculates VISIT FLORIDA's ROI as delivering $3.3 in return to the state for every public dollar invested, making VISIT FLORIDA one of the best performing investments in state history. VISIT FLORIDA promotes tourism through sales, advertising, promotions, public relations and visitor services programs, and works with travel industry partners throughout the state. To learn more about VISIT FLORIDA, go to VISITFLORIDA.org and follow us on our industry social media channels: LinkedIn and X @FloridaTourism. For travel inspiration and information follow @VISITFLORIDA on Facebook, X and Instagram or visit VISITFLORIDA.com. For media resources, visit VISITFLORIDAMedia.com.

SOURCE VISIT FLORIDA