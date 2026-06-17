NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers continue prioritizing affordability and versatility in fashion accessories, Quay has been recognized by Expert Consumers as a top sunglasses brand in 2026 for accessible pricing, trend-driven design, and everyday wearability.

The recognition reflects broader consumer demand for eyewear that balances style, comfort, and functionality without entering luxury-level price ranges. Industry coverage throughout 2026 has pointed to rising interest in mid-priced sunglasses that offer contemporary silhouettes and practical lens features suited for daily use.

Best Sunglasses Brand

Quay - an eyewear brand known for creating fashion-forward sunglasses and optical frames that combine trend-driven design, everyday functionality, and accessible pricing.

Founded in Australia and shaped by music, festival, and street-style influences, Quay has expanded into a global eyewear brand known for bold, fashion-forward frames designed for a wide range of personal styles and occasions. The company's collections include aviators, oversized frames, cat-eye styles, shield sunglasses, and polarized options aimed at both fashion and everyday utility.

Growing Demand for Affordable Fashion Eyewear

The sunglasses market has seen increasing interest in products positioned between fast fashion accessories and premium designer eyewear. Editorial coverage from fashion and lifestyle publications has highlighted how consumers are seeking versatile sunglasses that can transition from travel and commuting to casual and social settings.

Expert Consumers noted Quay's ability to deliver trendy eyewear at accessible price points, with many styles available under $100. Current collections feature lightweight frames, polarized lenses on select models, and a mix of classic and statement silhouettes intended for everyday wear.

Popular styles in Quay's lineup include:

High Key Polarized

Nightfall

On The Fly

Level Up

Vibe Check

The brand's catalog also includes blue light glasses and prescription-ready options, reflecting growing overlap between fashion eyewear and functional daily accessories.

Design Trends Continue Shaping Consumer Preferences

Fashion editors and consumer trend reports in 2026 continue to point toward strong demand for retro-inspired shapes, oversized frames, and minimalist oval silhouettes. Quay's product lineup aligns closely with several of these ongoing eyewear trends, particularly through its emphasis on bold styling and seasonal collections.

According to Quay, the company's design philosophy centers on making premium statement eyewear more accessible while maintaining a focus on confidence, individuality, and self-expression.

The brand has also maintained visibility through collaborations, celebrity wear, and social media-driven fashion trends, helping expand awareness among younger consumers seeking affordable designer-inspired looks.

Everyday Wear and Accessibility Remain Key Purchase Drivers

As economic conditions continue influencing discretionary spending, value-focused fashion purchases remain a major factor in the accessories market. Consumers are increasingly evaluating eyewear based on:

Versatility across different settings and outfits

Comfort during extended wear

Availability of polarized lens options

Pricing relative to designer alternatives

Quay's positioning within the accessible eyewear category has helped the brand remain competitive among consumers looking for fashionable sunglasses without premium luxury pricing.

For the full review, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About Quay

Quay is a global eyewear brand offering a wide selection of sunglasses and prescription glasses. The company's collections emphasize contemporary design, functional lens features, and pricing that remains accessible to a broad range of consumers. Quay products are available through its direct-to-consumer website, Quay stores and select retail partners worldwide.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org