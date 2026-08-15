NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer365 has released its Best Vacation Packages rankings for 2026, recognizing Westgate Resorts for offering family-focused vacation experiences across several major U.S. travel destinations. The evaluation considered factors such as accommodation options, package flexibility, destination variety, and access to on-site amenities and activities.

Best Vacation Package Platform

Westgate Resorts - a hospitality company that operates resort destinations across the United States, offering accommodations, amenities, and vacation packages for leisure travelers.

The recognition comes as travelers continue to prioritize convenience and value when planning family vacations. Vacation packages that combine accommodations, activities, and entertainment options into a single booking have become an increasingly popular choice for families seeking a more streamlined travel experience.

Consumer365 Highlights Family-Focused Travel Features

According to Consumer365, Westgate Resorts stood out for offering vacation packages across several major U.S. leisure destinations while providing accommodations designed to meet the needs of families and larger travel groups.

The review noted several factors that contributed to the ranking, including:

Spacious suites with features such as private bedrooms and fully equipped kitchens

Vacation package customization options, including additional nights, room upgrades, and attraction tickets

Access to on-site amenities such as dining venues, swimming pools, hot tubs, and recreational activities

Locations near major attractions and entertainment districts

Consumer365's evaluation focused on vacation package providers that offer travelers flexibility, convenience, and a broad range of experiences across multiple destinations.

Demand Continues for Flexible Vacation Packages

Travel industry observers have noted growing interest in vacation packages that allow travelers to personalize their stays while maintaining predictable costs. Family travelers often look for accommodations that can comfortably accommodate multiple guests while providing access to activities suitable for different age groups.

Westgate Resorts offers vacation package options in destinations including Orlando, Florida; Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Las Vegas, Nevada; Branson, Missouri; Williamsburg, Virginia; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The variety of destinations allows travelers to choose from experiences ranging from theme park vacations and mountain retreats to entertainment-focused city getaways and coastal escapes.

Consumer365 noted that destination diversity remains an important consideration for travelers comparing vacation package options for 2026.

On-Site Experiences Remain a Key Consideration

The ranking also reflects the growing importance of resort amenities in vacation planning. Many travelers now evaluate properties based on the overall experience available on-site, including dining, recreation, and family activities.

Westgate Resorts properties feature a range of amenities that allow guests to spend more time enjoying their vacations without extensive off-site planning. Family-friendly offerings may include swimming pools, mini golf, dining options, and recreational facilities, depending on the destination.

Consumer365 reported that the ability to combine accommodations, amenities, and optional attraction tickets into a single vacation package continues to appeal to travelers seeking a more convenient planning process.

Looking Ahead to 2026 Travel Trends

As families begin planning vacations for 2026, value, flexibility, and destination choice remain among the most frequently cited priorities. Vacation packages that provide a combination of accommodations, amenities, and optional add-ons continue to attract interest from travelers seeking simplified trip planning.

Consumer365's latest rankings highlight providers that align with these evolving travel preferences. Westgate Resorts' recognition as among the top all-inclusive choices for family travel reflects the company's focus on providing family-oriented vacation experiences across a diverse portfolio of destinations throughout the United States.

For the full review, please visit the Consumer365 website.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

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SOURCE Consumer365.org