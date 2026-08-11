Best Version Media Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Version Media today announced it has been ranked No. 4432 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the economy's future. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Best Version Media’s continued growth, impact, and innovation have earned the company a spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing America’s fastest-growing private companies.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc., but what makes this achievement especially meaningful is what it represents," said Kevin O'Brien, CEO of Best Version Media. "Our success is built on helping businesses succeed and giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to build something of their own through BVM. This recognition belongs to our Publishers, our Home Office team, and the local businesses that trust us as a marketing partner every day."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and these companies added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

BVM's inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list underscores its ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and connecting local communities across the country.

About Best Version Media

Best Version Media simplifies local marketing by offering print and digital solutions to small and midsize businesses, helping them be found, chosen, and trusted in their local community. To learn more, visit www.bestversionmedia.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Best Version Media, LLC