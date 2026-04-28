Best Version Media Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 10th Consecutive Year

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Version Media (BVM) has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the 10th consecutive year, marking a decade of consistent recognition based on employee feedback.

The Great Place to Work Certification™ is awarded based on results from the Trust Index™ survey, which measures employee experience across key areas including credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The certification reflects direct employee input and is widely recognized as a leading benchmark for workplace culture.

Best Version Media celebrates its 10th consecutive Great Place to Work® Certification™, a milestone reflecting a decade of strong employee feedback and a culture built on trust, support, and growth. The recognition is based on direct employee input, measuring credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie across the organization.

Achieving certification for ten consecutive years indicates sustained positive employee sentiment across BVM's workforce in the United States. The company attributes this consistency to a culture focused on trust, support, and professional growth.

In addition to its Great Place to Work recognition, BVM has earned several other workplace-related honors in recent years. The company has been named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner, included on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list four times, and recognized by the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. BVM also received back-to-back Top Workplaces USA awards from USA TODAY, based solely on anonymous employee feedback.

Visit Best Version Media's Great Place to Work® profile to learn more about the team and what employees are saying about life at BVM.

About Best Version Media

Founded in 2007, Best Version Media simplifies local marketing by offering print and digital solutions to small and midsize businesses, helping them be found, chosen, and trusted in their local community. To learn more, visit www.bestversionmedia.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. Its research-backed methodology has helped organizations build high-trust workplace cultures. Its proprietary Trust Index™ survey analyzes employee feedback to benchmark workplace experience across credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Millions of employees across more than 170 countries have participated in Great Place to Work assessments, making its certification a widely recognized standard for identifying outstanding employee experience. Visit www.greatplacetowork.com to learn more.

SOURCE Best Version Media, LLC