Beta Readers Love Florida Writer's Novel Set During Apartheid In South Africa

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Though it's set during the apartheid era in South Africa - over 4 tumultuous decades – Melbourne, FL author, Jill Wallace says of her soon-to-be released novel, "Zebra is not about politics. But what better time in history to share its message: True friendship has no color."

"Yes, it's fiction," says Jill "but it's inspired by an interesting man who lived most experiences. I married him, peppered his pragmatism with my imagination, and after a gesticulation period as long as an elephant, a baboon and a human - a combined 3 years - Zebra was born."

Jill Wallace was born and bred in South Africa, and lived the second half of her life in America. She no longer knows where the South African ends and the American begins. As a screenwriter, her first script was twice optioned for movies that were never made. An author friend said, "To hell with them. Write a book." War Serenade was born and won a number of awards.

Zebra is Jill's second novel. This literary fiction/historical/action adventure/war/coming-of-age saga will be released by Tsotsi Publications everywhere on 5/28/2021.

Zebra: A young white boy and a Zulu teen grow up together, building an extraordinary friendship as they explore the rugged Drakensberg mountains around a remote South African hotel during the apartheid era.

Jock and Papin forge an indelible bond while learning to love and appreciate each other's cultures. Despite whispers from intolerant guests who call the two 'Zebra' claiming they can't tell where the white boy ends and the black boy begins.

But the boys' friendship is strong enough to conquer all—until society's impossible expectations wrench them apart, leaving bitter disappointment and soul-deep wounds.

A decade later, these long-lost friends converge on opposite sides of a battlefield. Their intimate knowledge of the other's way of life could be the very tools that save them…or destroy them.

