BetterCloud Unveils AI-Native Next Generation SaaS Management Platform to Help Enterprises Govern AI at Scale

New platform extends BetterCloud's leadership in SaaS management with unified AI governance, an intelligent IT Agent, and complete visibility across enterprise technology environments

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud, the leading platform for SaaS management, today announced the launch of its next generation platform, a powerful AI-native platform providing enterprises across industries with increased AI governance, visibility and cost control.

As organizations embrace generative AI and autonomous agents, IT teams are facing a new wave of complexity. The average enterprise already manages more than 100 SaaS applications, while AI copilots, large language models, and embedded agents are proliferating across business systems and cloud environments faster than IT can manage.

According to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value study of 2,000 C-level technology executives, 77% of organizations reported AI adoption is already outpacing current governance capabilities. Notably, 70% of surveyed executives say business teams are deploying technology faster than IT can track it, while two-thirds report being held accountable for AI systems they do not fully control.

BetterCloud's next generation platform addresses these challenges by bringing together SaaS management, governance and AI oversight into a single platform, enabling organizations to see, secure, automate, and govern increasingly complex SaaS environments.

"Over the last decade, enterprises have struggled with SaaS sprawl. Today, they're facing AI sprawl," said Raj Kunnath, President of BetterCloud. "AI agents are being deployed faster than organizations can track or govern them. Our next generation platform extends the governance foundation our customers already trust into the AI era, giving IT teams the visibility and control they need to innovate with confidence."

At the center of the new platform is the BetterCloud IT Agent, an intelligent AI agent that allows administrators to interact with and manage their environment using natural language. Purpose-built for IT operations, the agent understands the organization's SaaS, cloud, and AI landscape, enabling teams to perform tasks conversationally while maintaining full human oversight through a human-in-the-loop model.

"AI should augment IT teams, not replace them," said Harshan Aravindakshan, Head of Product and Engineering at BetterCloud. "Our vision is to transform BetterCloud from a zero-touch automation platform into the daily command center for modern IT. The AI-native IT Agent, combined with our SaaS lakehouse and deterministic workflow engine, helps organizations automate repetitive work while keeping administrators firmly in control."

BetterCloud's next generation platform also introduces several foundational innovations, including:

Data Explorer , a unified data layer that enables advanced reporting, compliance evidence creation, and cross-platform analytics.

, a unified data layer that enables advanced reporting, compliance evidence creation, and cross-platform analytics. Activity Hub , a centralized event log that provides a complete audit trail of both human and BetterCloud's IT agent activity, alongside AI-generated error analysis and remediation guidance.

, a centralized event log that provides a complete audit trail of both human and BetterCloud's IT agent activity, alongside AI-generated error analysis and remediation guidance. Granular Access Control , delivering role-based governance and fine-grained permissions for users and BetterCloud ITagents alike.

, delivering role-based governance and fine-grained permissions for users and BetterCloud ITagents alike. A New AI-Native User Experience, where administrators and BetterCloud IT agents collaborate through a dynamic, card-based interface.

The platform's redesigned interface, including dark mode, reflects that vision, giving IT teams a purpose-built environment designed for sustained, daily use.

BetterCloud developed the platform in close collaboration with more than twenty enterprise design partners and early adopters, incorporating feedback from organizations to ensure the platform addresses real-world operational and governance challenges.

"For an IT leader, this platform represents a massive force-multiplier," said a Network Support leader at an enterprise education company. "The AI was able to look back at the conversation history of a complex, multi-step offboarding chain and perfectly restore a user to their exact original state (OUs, group memberships, etc.) upon a simple natural language request."

It's the kind of outcome that reflects a broader shift in what IT leadership demands.

"IT leaders have spent years building visibility and control across their SaaS environments," added Kunnath. "The next frontier is governing AI with the same rigor. BetterCloud gives organizations one system, total visibility, and a trusted foundation for the agentic enterprise."

To learn more about the platform and BetterCloud's vision for AI governance, visit https://www.bettercloud.com/platform/.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud, now a CoreStack company, is the leading all-in-one SaaS management platform that helps organizations manage, secure, and govern cloud applications across their enterprise. It makes IT teams more efficient with user and workflow automation while enabling IT and Finance leaders to optimize software spend and reduce security risks. Trusted by thousands of customers and more than 2 million users, BetterCloud oversees $35B in annual SaaS transactions and delivers unmatched expertise and support, as validated by customers on G2 and industry analyst reports from Gartner and Forrester in SaaS Operations Management and SaaS Spend Management. For more information visit www.bettercloud.com.

SOURCE BetterCloud