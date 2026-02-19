BetterCloud Earns Spot on G2's 2026 Best Software Awards for IT Management and Data Privacy

Dual recognition highlights interdependence between IT management and data privacy in AI-driven SaaS ecosystems

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaS Management Platform (SMP), today announced its market leader position in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards in two categories: Best IT Management Software Products and Best Data Privacy Software Products. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches more than 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Driven entirely by authenticated G2 buyer feedback, BetterCloud's leadership recognition in IT Management and Data Privacy underscores a defining shift in the 2026 tech landscape: the distinction between managing applications and protecting data has effectively disappeared. As organizations continue to grapple with the "SaaS explosion" and the rise of shadow AI, BetterCloud's dual recognition highlights that IT teams are no longer just managing infrastructure – they have become the primary guardians of company data.

BetterCloud's G2 Best Software recognitions reflect a fundamental truth that organizations cannot secure what they cannot manage. BetterCloud has reached market maturity by addressing shadow AI and SaaS budget challenges through a unified approach.

"The challenge for IT leaders today is twofold: they must secure the 'shadow AI' landscape while finding the budget to fund AI initiatives," said Jesse Levin, CEO of BetterCloud. "By providing total visibility into the SaaS stack, we help organizations identify redundant licenses, govern applications and free up capital to fund high-impact AI initiatives."

This sentiment is echoed by BetterCloud customers. Keanna S., an information security analyst, noted that the platform has "strengthened our overall security posture by revealing unused or redundant tools," effectively streamlining SaaS management while cutting costs.

To maintain its leadership position, BetterCloud has recently introduced several key innovations designed for the modern, AI-first enterprise:

Interactive automation: Recent "Wait for Response" Slack integration brings human-in-the-loop decision-making into the flow of work. Brian B., a mid-market IT manager, highlights the practical value of these features: "BetterCloud alerts us when someone shares something externally, which is super useful for protecting private information."

Unified visibility: New "Product Suite" support eliminates shadow IT by grouping complex platforms (such as Adobe and Atlassian) into a single, actionable view.

By bridging the gap between operational efficiency and data integrity, BetterCloud has moved beyond traditional systems management. The G2 Best Software awards validate a year of intense focus on helping IT and Security teams master the intersection of privacy and automation. As companies continue to integrate large language models (LLMs) and distributed SaaS tools, BetterCloud remains the essential partner for orchestrating the modern stack, ensuring that visibility and security remain two sides of the same coin.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the leading all-in-one SaaS management platform that helps organizations manage, secure, and govern cloud applications across their enterprise. It makes IT teams more efficient with user and workflow automation while enabling IT and Finance leaders to optimize software spend and reduce security risks. Trusted by thousands of customers and more than 2 million users, BetterCloud oversees $35B in annual SaaS transactions and delivers unmatched expertise and support, as validated by customers on G2 and industry analyst reports from Gartner and Forrester in SaaS Operations Management and SaaS Spend Management. For more information visit www.bettercloud.com

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period. To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

