Betteroo Surpasses 5,000 Paying Families, Validating a New Model for Personalized Parenting Support

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betteroo, the personalized parenting support platform for families with children ages 0–6, announced that it has surpassed 5,000 paying families within 10 months of launch. The milestone offers early validation of Betteroo's premise: parents don't need more information. They need ongoing, tailored support that gets to know them.

Compounding Personalization with Betteroo Scalable, Personal Care

Parenting advice has never been more abundant, but much of it remains transactional. Parents can buy a broad guide, hire an expert based on a snapshot of their family, or ask general-purpose AI a question. Betteroo was built around a different belief: parenting support should be a relationship that becomes more useful as it learns each child, caregiver and household.

"We don't believe parenting can be reduced to a Q&A, because the same question can have a very different answer depending on a family's context and values," said Fredy Levin, Betteroo co-founder and father of 3. "Research can tell us what can work, but first we need to get to know the family. We listen, learn what matters to them and understand their constraints, then help them find a realistic path forward."

Betteroo's AI companion, Joey, builds that understanding through conversations and feedback. It draws on evidence-backed guidance and expert-informed guardrails to offer next steps, help parents make plans, set reminders, capture information through voice or text, and connect them with human experts.

Technology enables the relationship, but does not define it. Betteroo's guidance is shaped by expertise spanning developmental psychology, pediatric physical therapy, social work and play therapy. Emotional attunement is central to the model: a parent's capacity, confidence and emotional state help determine not only how Betteroo responds, but what support makes sense in that moment.

As one parent shared, "As a new mom balancing full-time work, a newborn and mental health challenges, Betteroo reminded me I'm on the right track" Another said, "It gives me hope. It makes me feel heard and understood."

"Sometimes you need an answer. Sometimes you need help making a plan, remembering something, capturing a meaningful detail or simply getting it all out," said Rachel Rothman, Betteroo's Chief Parenting Officer, nationally recognized parenting expert and mother of three. "We want Betteroo to be the companion that's there for all of it, meeting you where you are, remembering what came before and evolving alongside your family."

Rather than following a predetermined roadmap, Betteroo is unlocking new areas of support based on what families say they need, from helping parents feel more like themselves again to strengthening their relationships, supporting their mental health and building their confidence.

"Parents are flooded with information, but are missing the personal support families once found in the people around them," Rothman said. "We're building Betteroo to fill that gap with support that is grounded enough to trust, flexible enough to fit real life and personal enough to grow with families."

Website: https://www.betteroo.ai

Contact: Amanda, [email protected], 201.981.6810

SOURCE Betteroo