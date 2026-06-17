Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor David Nazarian Launches New My Concierge MD Website

Beverly Hills-based concierge medical practice My Concierge MD, led by board-certified internal medicine physician Dr. David Nazarian, has launched a new website at www.myconciergemd.com. The new site spotlights the practice's growing emphasis on longevity medicine, anti-aging care, and advanced wellness therapies, alongside its full range of concierge, executive health, and integrative medicine services for patients throughout the Los Angeles area.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Concierge MD, a premier Beverly Hills concierge medical practice under the direction of Dr. David Nazarian, has officially launched a new website. The new site reflects the practice's continued commitment to delivering personalized, patient-centered care with the convenience and accessibility that today's patients expect from a modern concierge medicine experience.

Dr. David Nazarian

Designed with both new and existing patients in mind, the new website features a cleaner visual layout, responsive mobile design, simplified menu structure, and expanded service pages that make it easier to explore the full scope of medical offerings provided by Dr. Nazarian and his team. Visitors can now navigate seamlessly between information on concierge medicine memberships, executive physicals, integrative medicine, house call and hotel call services, urgent care, and cast exams for the entertainment industry within an intuitive user interface.

In addition to improved design and functionality, the new website offers comprehensive information on a wide array of diagnostic and wellness services provided at the Beverly Hills clinic. Patients can read about offerings such as annual health check-ups, laboratory blood work, electrocardiogram (EKG) testing, body composition analysis, bone density (DEXA) scans, cardiac stress testing, IV vitamin therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The site also provides detailed information for those seeking private physician services in the comfort of their home, office, or hotel throughout the Greater Los Angeles area.

A central theme of the new website is the practice's expanded focus on longevity medicine, anti-aging care, and advanced wellness therapies. My Concierge MD takes an integrative approach to age-related wellness, with offerings that may include comprehensive biomarker and laboratory testing, hormone optimization, nutrient therapy, and additional wellness therapies when clinically appropriate. The practice's philosophy centers on supporting healthy biological aging and helping patients extend their healthspan — the years of life spent in strong physical and cognitive health — through personalized, physician-supervised protocols developed around each individual's goals and medical history.

Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, My Concierge MD has established itself as a trusted medical destination for executives, professionals, entertainment industry figures, international visitors, and families throughout Los Angeles. The practice emphasizes same-day and next-day appointments, 24/7 direct physician access, and a discreet, boutique-style clinical environment. The new website also highlights the practice's dedication to preventive medicine and early detection, with on-site diagnostic and laboratory capabilities that support comprehensive annual wellness evaluations.

"Our goal with the new website is to make it easier than ever for patients to understand what concierge medicine looks like at My Concierge MD and to connect with our team quickly and conveniently," said Dr. David Nazarian. "We've also placed a strong emphasis on our work in longevity and anti-aging medicine, because we believe the future of personalized healthcare is about helping patients not only live longer, but live better — supporting healthier biological aging and extending healthspan, not just lifespan. Whether a patient is exploring concierge medicine for the first time or focused on optimizing how they age, the new site is built to reflect that vision."

Patients visiting the new site will also find updated practice contact information, appointment request tools, an expanded frequently asked questions (FAQ) section, patient testimonials, and an in-depth "About the Doctor" page highlighting Dr. Nazarian's background, training, and approach to integrative internal medicine.

More About My Concierge MD

My Concierge MD is a Beverly Hills-based concierge medical practice founded by Dr. David Nazarian, a board-certified internal medicine physician and Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Nazarian received his Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Biology from the University of California, Los Angeles, earned his Doctorate of Medicine from the Sackler School of Medicine/New York State Program, and completed his residency at Huntington Memorial Hospital, a University of Southern California affiliate hospital. The practice provides comprehensive concierge medicine, internal medicine, executive health, longevity and anti-aging medicine, and integrative wellness services to patients throughout Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and surrounding communities. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.myconciergemd.com.

Media Contact

Dr. David Nazarian

My Concierge MD

9301 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 405A

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 299-8959

[email protected]

https://www.myconciergemd.com

SOURCE My Concierge MD