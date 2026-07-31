Beverly Hills Concierge Physician Dr. David Nazarian Discusses the Growing Demand for Physician-Supervised Peptide Therapy

As patient interest in peptide therapy and longevity medicine accelerates, Beverly Hills concierge physician Dr. David Nazarian of My Concierge MD is helping patients distinguish evidence-based options from a growing wave of online misinformation. He emphasizes that careful medical evaluation, physician supervision, and an individualized, whole-person strategy are essential to using peptide therapy responsibly.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interest in peptide therapy has surged across wellness and longevity circles, and Beverly Hills concierge physician Dr. David Nazarian, founder and medical director of My Concierge MD, says that curiosity is often arriving in his office faster than reliable information is reaching the public. A board-certified internal medicine physician, Dr. Nazarian is positioning his practice as a resource for patients who want to understand where peptide therapy fits within a broader, physician-directed approach to personalized health — and where the science still calls for caution.

Dr. David Nazarian

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that act as signaling molecules in the body, and they have drawn intense attention online as patients search for ways to support energy, recovery, metabolic health, and healthy aging. That attention, Dr. Nazarian notes, has been accompanied by a significant amount of confusion. Marketing claims, unregulated online sellers, and social media trends often outpace the available clinical evidence, leaving patients unsure of what is appropriate, what is safe, and what is simply hype.

Dr. Nazarian emphasizes that peptide therapy is a medical decision that belongs in a clinical setting rather than a direct-to-consumer marketplace. In his practice, any discussion of peptide therapy begins with a thorough review of a patient's medical history, appropriate laboratory testing, and screening for conditions that may make a given therapy inadvisable. Treatments, when appropriate, are prescribed and supervised by a physician and monitored over time. He cautions that peptide therapy is not suitable for everyone, and that products obtained without medical oversight — particularly from unverified online sources — can carry real risks.

Just as important, Dr. Nazarian frames peptide therapy as one potential component of a larger, individualized strategy rather than a stand-alone solution. At My Concierge MD, that strategy may also include preventive care, hormone evaluation and optimization, metabolic and nutritional health, advanced diagnostic testing, and lifestyle guidance — all oriented toward helping patients maintain energy, function, and quality of life as they age. The goal, he says, is to help patients move from reactive care toward a proactive plan built around their individual biology and long-term health goals.

The concierge model at My Concierge MD, located at 9301 Wilshire Blvd., Suite #405A in Beverly Hills, is designed to support that kind of individualized evaluation, offering extended appointment times, direct physician access, and flexible options that include in-office visits and house calls throughout the Los Angeles area. Patients can reach the practice at (310) 299-8959. Information about the practice and its services is available online through its website, developed in partnership with Find Local Company.

"Patients are understandably curious about peptide therapy, but many of them are trying to make sense of conflicting information they have found online," said Dr. Nazarian. "My role is to bring medical context to that conversation — to evaluate each person individually, use appropriate testing and ongoing monitoring, and make sure any therapy fits within a thoughtful, evidence-based plan for their long-term health. Peptides are not right for everyone, and responsible care starts with a careful medical evaluation, not a trend."

More About My Concierge MD

My Concierge MD is a Beverly Hills concierge medical practice founded by Dr. David Nazarian, a board-certified internal medicine physician and diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Nazarian completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, earned his medical degree through the Sackler School of Medicine/New York State American Program, and completed his internal medicine residency at Huntington Memorial Hospital, a teaching affiliate of the University of Southern California. He is a member of the American College of Physicians. A frequent medical commentator, Dr. Nazarian has been featured as an expert source on internal medicine, preventive health, and longevity by national and regional news outlets including CNN, BBC, Forbes, The New York Times, USA Today, and the Los Angeles Times.

The practice offers personalized, relationship-based care through a concierge membership model, including preventive and executive health evaluations, physician-supervised weight management, hormone evaluation and optimization, peptide therapy, longevity-focused care, and medical house calls. With extended appointment times and direct physician access, My Concierge MD serves patients throughout Beverly Hills and the greater Los Angeles area.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.MyConciergeMD.com.

Media Contact

David Nazarian, M.D.

Medical Director, My Concierge MD

9301 Wilshire Blvd., Suite #405A

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 299-8959

www.MyConciergeMD.com

SOURCE My Concierge MD