Beverly Hills MD Announces Launch of ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex: A Retinol Eye Serum for Firmer, Brighter, Youthful-Looking Eyes

A New Dermatologist-Developed Eye Formula Combines Microencapsulated Retinol, Bakuchiol, and Advanced Brightening Ingredients

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills MD®, the physician-formulated skincare brand created by renowned plastic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, proudly announces the launch of Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex — an innovative, retinol-powered eye serum designed to visibly tighten, smooth, and brighten the entire eye area.

This cutting-edge anti-aging eye perfector targets the most common concerns associated with aging eyes, fine lines, crow's feet, sagging lids, puffiness, and dark circles, using a potent yet gentle formula engineered for all skin types. With consistent nightly use, this advanced eye complex helps deliver firmer-looking eyelids, smoother under-eyes, and a more lifted, youthful appearance.

What Is Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex?

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex is an intensive anti-aging eye serum formulated to rejuvenate the delicate skin around the eyes. Unlike traditional eye creams that only hydrate, this retinol eye corrector works rapidly to address visible signs of aging.

Powered by microencapsulated retinol, bakuchiol, and hyaluronic acid, this advanced formula helps visibly tighten lax skin, smooth wrinkles, and plump the look of hollow under-eyes. It also features brightening ingredients to reduce the appearance of dark circles, making it a comprehensive solution for tired, aging eyes.

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex Real Reviews*

"I'm loving how well it glides over my under eye area, taking down the puffiness!" - Carrie D.

"It's doing a great job for me. Most people think I'm 15 years younger than I am." - Joan M.

"I was afraid to use a retinol product near my eyes. This applicator is the best! And the results are incredible. I had bumpy looking skin around my eye area after my eye surgeries and this has taken it down to normal!" - Karen P.

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex Key Ingredients

This advanced eye serum for wrinkles and dark circles is designed with synergistic ingredients that go beyond basic skincare:

Microencapsulated Retinol: Gradually releases retinol into the skin, helping to visibly reduce crow's feet, fine lines, and sagging eyelids without the harsh irritation often associated with traditional retinol formulas.



Bakuchiol: Works alongside retinol to enhance skin elasticity, and improve firmness, while helping maintain comfort for sensitive skin types.



Hyaluronic Acid: Delivers deep hydration to visibly plump hollow under-eyes, smooth texture, and create a more youthful, refreshed appearance.



Hexylresorcinol: Targets discoloration to visibly brighten under-eye circles, helping eyes look more awake and vibrant.



Allantoin: Calms and conditions the skin, helping to reduce the appearance of puffiness and dryness for a smoother, healthier-looking eye area.

What Are the Overall Benefits of Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex?

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex delivers a comprehensive range of anti-aging skincare benefits specifically formulated for the delicate eye area. This retinol eye serum for wrinkles, dark circles, and puffiness is designed to visibly rejuvenate tired-looking eyes by targeting multiple signs of aging at once, making it a powerful addition to any advanced skincare routine. With consistent use, this advanced eye serum with retinol and bakuchiol helps:

Visibly reduce fine lines and crow's feet by smoothing skin texture and supporting a firmer, more youthful appearance



Tighten and lift the look of sagging eyelids, helping to improve the appearance of droopy or lax skin around the eyes



Plump the look of hollow under-eyes with deep hydration, minimizing the appearance of volume loss and creating a more refreshed contour



Brighten dark circles and uneven tone, helping eyes appear more awake, radiant, and revitalized



Deeply hydrate and nourish the eye area, improving skin elasticity and softness without heaviness or greasiness



Enhance overall skin firmness and smoothness, thanks to the combined power of microencapsulated retinol and plant-based bakuchiol



Support a more lifted, sculpted eye contour, giving the entire eye area a rejuvenated, youthful look



Improve the appearance of tired, aging eyes, making them look brighter, smoother, and more vibrant

Unlike basic eye creams that only provide temporary moisture, this clinically inspired retinol eye concentrate works to deliver both visible smoothing and long-term anti-aging benefits with consistent use. The result is an eye area that looks firmer, tighter, brighter, and more youthful over time, making it an ideal solution for anyone searching for the best solution for wrinkles, dark circles, and sagging eyelids.

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex Pros

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex stands out for its ability to deliver powerful anti-aging results while remaining gentle enough for nightly use. Its slow-release retinol technology helps minimize irritation, while complementary ingredients like bakuchiol and allantoin enhance comfort and effectiveness. The addition of a cooling metal applicator further elevates the experience, helping reduce puffiness and refresh tired eyes instantly. The formula is also suitable for all skin types, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of users.

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex Cons

While highly effective, this retinol-based eye serum may require an adjustment period for those new to retinol. Results are not immediate and typically require consistent nightly use. As with any skincare product, individual results may vary, and a patch test is recommended, especially for sensitive skin.

Is Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex Worth Buying?

For individuals seeking a clinically inspired, multi-action eye formula, Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex offers a stellar option. Its combination of retinol, bakuchiol, and advanced brightening agents makes it a standout choice for those looking to address multiple signs of aging in one formula. Given its targeted approach and premium ingredient profile, it represents strong value within the anti-aging eye cream market.

What Makes Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex Different Than Other Products?

Unlike standard eye formulas that focus primarily on hydration, this formula delivers multi-level anti-aging benefits:

Microencapsulated retinol technology for gentle yet effective results

Dual-action retinol + bakuchiol system for enhanced firmness and reduced irritation

Targeted brightening ingredients for dark circles

Deep hydration and plumping from hyaluronic acid

Cooling metal applicator to reduce puffiness and enhance absorption

This combination creates a comprehensive eye rejuvenation solution that goes beyond basic eye care.

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do I Use Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex? Apply a pea-sized amount nightly to the under-eye area. Use the metal applicator to gently glide from the inner to outer corners, including eyelids and between the brows. Pro Tip: Store the product in the refrigerator for an added cooling effect to help reduce puffiness and refresh the eye area



Who Should Use Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex? This product is ideal for: Individuals with fine lines, wrinkles, or crow's feet Those experiencing sagging or drooping eyelids Anyone looking to visibly reduce dark circles or puffiness All skin types, including sensitive, dry, and oily skin



When Can I Expect Results? With consistent nightly use, users may begin to notice improvements in hydration and smoothness within weeks, with more visible lifting, firming, and brightening benefits developing over time.



Where Can I Purchase Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex? Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex is available exclusively through the official Beverly Hills MD website and authorized online retailers.



How Can I Ensure I'm Getting Authentic Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Advanced Eye Complex? To guarantee authenticity: Purchase directly from the official Beverly Hills MD website Avoid unauthorized third-party sellers Check for proper branding, packaging, and batch information



About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. With their cutting-edge Beverly Hills MD skincare line, the celebrity-favorite surgeons reach beyond their office walls and offer at-home "look younger" results to those seeking the best at-home solutions available. Each product works to visibly correct the most stubborn skincare concerns. Other BHMD bestsellers include Dermal Repair Complex, Deep Wrinkle Filler and Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd and YouTube.

About Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour

Cosmetic surgeons to the stars, Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Both doctors were trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their Beverly Hills clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop advanced ingredient formulations to help users achieve visible results at home — and the Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born.

Expanding their vision of total rejuvenation, the duo also founded Proactive Longevity in Cabo San Lucas — one of the few clinics in Mexico to hold a Regenerative Medicine License. Continuing their commitment to innovation and beauty, Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour debuted their first med spa, Glossy Skin Lounge in Newport Beach, CA, offering a luxury experience that unites cutting-edge aesthetic procedures with holistic longevity care. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour host the weekly Forever Young Podcast, featuring celebrity guests and wellness experts. For more, follow them on the Forever Young YouTube channel, Instagram @plastixdocs, and TikTok.

* Individual results will vary.

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