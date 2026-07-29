Beyond Content Creation: How Wizstar Helps Enterprises Scale AI Across Business

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI adoption continues to expand across enterprises, businesses are seeking more efficient, intelligent, and scalable ways to create content and streamline operations. Addressing these evolving needs, Wizstar provides a comprehensive AI digital human solution covering AIGC video generation, real-time interactive avatars, and AI-powered live streaming. Designed for marketing, customer service, training, and live commerce, the platform helps organizations improve content production efficiency, enhance customer engagement, and accelerate intelligent business transformation.

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Supporting the entire enterprise workflow, Wizstar brings AI digital human capabilities to a wide range of business scenarios.

For marketing, businesses can quickly transform product information and brand assets into AI avatar videos, with support for image-to-video generation, localization in more than 75 languages, and large-scale content production to meet the needs of global campaigns. Powered by Wizstar's next-generation Lip Sync technology, AI avatars deliver highly accurate lip movements and maintain natural facial performance even in challenging scenarios such as open-mouth expressions, facial occlusions, and large-angle profile views, resulting in more realistic and engaging video content. For customer service, product consultation, and corporate training, Wizstar's real-time interactive avatars provide natural voice conversations, second-level low-latency responses, and 24/7 availability, enabling more efficient and intelligent customer engagement.

For live streaming, Wizstar's AI avatars support fully automated 24/7 broadcasts, AI-generated scripts, and real-time interactive Q&A, helping businesses overcome the limitations of time, staffing, and physical locations while maintaining continuous product promotion and brand engagement. For example, Samsung has integrated AI avatars into its branded app for product demonstrations and live streaming, achieving stronger engagement and higher conversion efficiency than traditional human-hosted sessions. Wizstar has also delivered AI live streaming solutions for leading enterprises across multiple industries, including Midea and FAW-Volkswagen.

In addition, Wizstar offers APIs including Lip Sync, Text to Video, Product to Video, Interactive Q&A, and Live Streaming, allowing enterprises to seamlessly integrate AI video capabilities into their own business systems and further expand AI applications across marketing, customer service, training, and other business functions.

For enterprise customers, Wizstar's AI digital human solutions create value throughout the entire operational lifecycle by reducing costs, improving efficiency, and enhancing content quality. By unlocking AI-powered productivity across enterprise workflows, Wizstar helps organizations build more resilient operations and sustainable competitive advantages.

Learn more about Wizstar: https://wizstar.com/

SOURCE Wizstar